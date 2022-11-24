ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Controversial Curriculum: Discussing Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s Plans

The culture wars are being played out in America’s schools, as we’re seeing in Virginia Governor Youngkin’s administration curriculum proposal that reduces the teaching of Black and Indigenous history. Loudoun County NAACP President Pastor Michelle Thomas and State Senator Jennifer McClellan dig into the curriculum controversy.Nov. 27, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
MSNBC

Turnout surge in Georgia for early voting in runoff

Can your MacBook run the new macOS Ventura? Check it here. Now Legal In Ohio w/o Rx— Pain Relief So Powerful... MD: If You Have Dark Spots, Do This Immediately (It's Genius!) Volvo Deals | Search Ads /. SPONSORED. The Killer New Volvos Will Leave You Breathless. CompareCredit.com /
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy