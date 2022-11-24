Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI), Fortinet (FTNT), PDC Energy (PDCE) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
via.news
Simmons First National Corporation And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC), Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), Lumentum Holdings (LITE) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
via.news
Elbit Imaging Ltd., John Hancock, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF), John Hancock (HPS), Kronos Worldwide (KRO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF) 1.35 0% 11.23% 2022-11-26 19:42:06. 2 John Hancock (HPS) 14.45 0.49% 9.18% 2022-11-21...
via.news
Brasilagro Brazilian Agric Real Estate Co Sponsored ADR, Royce Micro, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Brasilagro Brazilian Agric Real Estate Co Sponsored ADR (LND), Royce Micro (RMT), Eaton Vance Corporation Eaton Vance Tax (ETV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Brasilagro Brazilian Agric Real Estate Co Sponsored ADR...
via.news
Global Ship Lease, First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Global Ship Lease (GSL), First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL), Kingstone Companies (KINS) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Global Ship Lease (GSL) 17.32 0.38% 8.5% 2022-11-21 13:23:16. 2 First...
via.news
Prospect Capital Corporation, AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ), KB Financial Group (KB) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) 7.58 2.43% 9.73% 2022-11-11 17:08:06. 2...
via.news
TherapeuticsMD Stock Slides By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) slid by a staggering 20.86% in 10 sessions from $5.32 at 2022-11-17, to $4.21 at 15:11 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.99% to $11,285.32, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Celsius Holdings Stock Was Up By 11.54% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Celsius Holdings (CELH) jumping 11.54% to $103.92 on Thursday while NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32. Celsius Holdings’s last close was $103.92, 12.07% below its 52-week high of $118.19. Why is Celsius Holdings Stock Going Up?. Despite a recent decline in...
via.news
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund, Solar Capital Ltd., Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR), Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC), Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund...
via.news
Liberty Media Stock Was Up By 11.38% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Liberty Media (LSXMB) rising 11.38% to $46.01 on Friday while NASDAQ slid 0.52% to $11,226.36. Liberty Media’s last close was $46.01, 20.85% under its 52-week high of $58.13. Why is Liberty Media Stock Going Up?. During the recent bull market,...
via.news
Peloton Stock Went Up By Over 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) rose by a staggering 28.81% in 21 sessions from $7.81 at 2022-10-27, to $10.06 at 16:14 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Peloton’s...
via.news
Coupons.com And USD Partners LP On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Coupons.com, Celsius Holdings, and Liberty Media. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Coupons.com (COUP) 58.93...
via.news
Fair Isaac Corproation Stock Rises By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fair Isaac Corproation (NYSE: FICO) rose by a staggering 31.2% in 21 sessions from $447.58 to $587.22 at 13:40 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.31% to $15,594.11, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Fair...
via.news
TherapeuticsMD And Sypris Solutions On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are TherapeuticsMD, Mizuho Financial Group, and Vodafone. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 25 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,518.80. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.39% up from its 52-week low and 10.85% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,227.00. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.1% up from its 52-week low and 4.91%...
via.news
Liberty Media Stock Over 11% Up So Far On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Liberty Media (NASDAQ: LSXMB) rose by a staggering 11.38% to $46.01 at 13:37 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news
NYSE FANG Down By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 7.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 25 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,614.90. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.28% up from its 52-week low and 1.35% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Liberty Media And ARC Group Worldwide On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Liberty Media, Acorda Therapeutics, and Coupons.com. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Liberty Media (LSXMB)...
via.news
TherapeuticsMD Already 8% Up, Almost Three Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and TherapeuticsMD‘s pre-market value is already 8.79% up. TherapeuticsMD’s last close was $4.21, 89.06% below its 52-week high of $38.50. The last session, NASDAQ finished with TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) falling 5.39% to $4.21. NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32,...
Comments / 0