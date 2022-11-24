ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Brasilagro Brazilian Agric Real Estate Co Sponsored ADR, Royce Micro, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Brasilagro Brazilian Agric Real Estate Co Sponsored ADR (LND), Royce Micro (RMT), Eaton Vance Corporation Eaton Vance Tax (ETV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Brasilagro Brazilian Agric Real Estate Co Sponsored ADR...
Prospect Capital Corporation, AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ), KB Financial Group (KB) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) 7.58 2.43% 9.73% 2022-11-11 17:08:06. 2...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Slides By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) slid by a staggering 20.86% in 10 sessions from $5.32 at 2022-11-17, to $4.21 at 15:11 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.99% to $11,285.32, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Celsius Holdings Stock Was Up By 11.54% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Celsius Holdings (CELH) jumping 11.54% to $103.92 on Thursday while NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32. Celsius Holdings’s last close was $103.92, 12.07% below its 52-week high of $118.19. Why is Celsius Holdings Stock Going Up?. Despite a recent decline in...
Liberty Media Stock Was Up By 11.38% Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Liberty Media (LSXMB) rising 11.38% to $46.01 on Friday while NASDAQ slid 0.52% to $11,226.36. Liberty Media’s last close was $46.01, 20.85% under its 52-week high of $58.13. Why is Liberty Media Stock Going Up?. During the recent bull market,...
Peloton Stock Went Up By Over 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) rose by a staggering 28.81% in 21 sessions from $7.81 at 2022-10-27, to $10.06 at 16:14 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Peloton’s...
Fair Isaac Corproation Stock Rises By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fair Isaac Corproation (NYSE: FICO) rose by a staggering 31.2% in 21 sessions from $447.58 to $587.22 at 13:40 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.31% to $15,594.11, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Fair...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 25 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,518.80. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.39% up from its 52-week low and 10.85% down from its 52-week high.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,227.00. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.1% up from its 52-week low and 4.91%...
Liberty Media Stock Over 11% Up So Far On Friday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Liberty Media (NASDAQ: LSXMB) rose by a staggering 11.38% to $46.01 at 13:37 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
NYSE FANG Down By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 7.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 25 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,614.90. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.28% up from its 52-week low and 1.35% down from its 52-week high.
TherapeuticsMD Already 8% Up, Almost Three Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and TherapeuticsMD‘s pre-market value is already 8.79% up. TherapeuticsMD’s last close was $4.21, 89.06% below its 52-week high of $38.50. The last session, NASDAQ finished with TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) falling 5.39% to $4.21. NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32,...
