via.news

Cocoa Futures Over 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 10.03% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:50 EST on Monday, 28 November, Cocoa (CC) is $2,468.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 2692, 99.98% below its average volume of 17385825.67. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Copper Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.98% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Sunday, 27 November, Copper (HG) is $3.63. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 43569, 99.99% below its average volume of 16548015963.22. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Geo Group Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) jumped by a staggering 28.14% in 21 sessions from $8.21 to $10.52 at 19:56 EST on Sunday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.39% to $15,605.67, after three successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

USD/CHF Over 5% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 5.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:06 EST on Sunday, 27 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.94. Whenever you’re trading currencies, it’s important to know what’s going on. If you want to earn good money from your trades, you need to have a good understanding of the market and know when to sell or buy. If you’re trading currency pairs, you should also look into the latest news and analyst commentary.
via.news

GBP/EUR Down Momentum: 0.839% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.8393% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.663% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.16 and 1.081% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.17.
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Over 13% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Sunday, 27 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $16,895.85. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.75% up from its 52-week low and 32.55% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.45% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 27 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,197.30. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. During the past decade, the market for Australian shares...
via.news

USD/CNH Up Momentum: 0.752% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.7524% for the last session’s close. At 14:09 EST on Sunday, 27 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.22. Concerning USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.042% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.15 and 0.136% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.21.
via.news

Palladium Futures Drops By 9% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.19% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Sunday, 27 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,858.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 2695, 99.99% below its average volume of 6034464582.87. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Bilibili Stock Over 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) rose by a staggering 29.52% in 21 sessions from $9.52 to $12.33 at 19:37 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Bilibili’s last close was $12.33,...
via.news

Nikola Stock Drops By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell by a staggering 22.4% in 10 sessions from $3.08 at 2022-11-14, to $2.39 at 19:58 EST on Sunday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
via.news

Crude Oil Futures Is 15% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 15.87% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:07 EST on Monday, 28 November, Crude Oil (CL) is $74.00. Today’s last reported volume for Crude Oil is 77355, 99.99% below its average volume of 22387655900.45. Volatility. Crude Oil’s last week,...
via.news

MicroStrategy Stock Over 32% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) slid by a staggering 32.36% in 21 sessions from $270.55 at 2022-10-27, to $183.00 at 19:44 EST on Sunday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. MicroStrategy’s...
via.news

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 26.23% in 10 sessions from $1.83 at 2022-11-11, to $1.35 at 19:50 EST on Sunday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news

CBOE Over 8% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.18% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Monday, 28 November, CBOE (VIX) is $22.09. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 7.97% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.46 and 4.64% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.11.
via.news

Burlington Stores Stock Up By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) rose by a staggering 34.49% in 21 sessions from $146.18 at 2022-11-10, to $196.60 at 20:04 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.39% to $15,605.67, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Apache Already 4% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Apache‘s pre-market value is already 4.59% down. Apache’s last close was $46.43, 10.63% under its 52-week high of $51.95. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Apache (APA) sliding 0.75% to $46.43. NASDAQ dropped 0.52% to $11,226.36,...

