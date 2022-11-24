Read full article on original website
Neymar working ’24 hours a day’ to return at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is working “24 hours a day” to try to recover from his ankle injury and play again at the World Cup, Brazil teammate Marquinhos said Sunday. Neymar damaged ligaments in his right ankle in the team’s 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday and will miss the match against Switzerland on Monday. He remained hopeful of recovering but team doctors still haven’t given a timetable on his return — or said if he will return at all.
Qatar Becomes First Team Eliminated From 2022 World Cup Group Stage
The World Cup will continue without its host on the pitch. Qatar is officially the first team eliminated from the knockout round following the Netherlands and Ecuadors’ draw on Friday. They join South Africa as the only other host country to be eliminated in the group stage. Qatar opened...
How to Watch Japan vs. Costa Rica in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Japan is one victory away from clinching a second consecutive trip to the World Cup round of 16. The team can punch its ticket with a win over Costa...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 26
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Six days down on the 2022 FIFA World Cup journey and the adrenaline is pumping. Day 6 began with two wins and a draw. Iran defeated Wales 2-0 while...
How to Watch Tunisia Vs. Australia in 2022 World Cup
We are approximately one week into the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the battles have been intense, to say the least. So far, Tunisia and Denmark’s first match resulted in a scoreless finish, whereas France beat Australia 4-1 during their first Group D faceoff. Now, Tunisia and Australia will face one another for both countries’ next matches in the group stage.
Queiroz slams Klinsmann's criticism of Iran's World Cup team
The Iranian soccer federation and national team coach Carlos Queiroz have angrily hit back at former Germany great Jürgen Klinsmann for saying that Iran's World Cup players use dirty tactics because its in their "culture."
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
Top Three Moments From Day 7 of 2022 World Cup
The first spot in soccer's Sweet 16 has been claimed. Day 7 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup saw France, the defending champions, become the first of the 32 teams competing in the tournament to advance to the Round of 16 after a 2-1 with over Denmark. Argentina also kept...
Serbia Charged Over Locker Room Kosovo Banner at 2022 World Cup
The Serbian soccer federation was charged by FIFA on Saturday for hanging a political banner about neighboring independent state Kosovo in the locker room before playing Brazil at the World Cup. It showed a map of Serbia that included the territory of its former province, which has been an independent...
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Hundreds of people took to the streets in Shanghai and Beijing on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.
