Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
HometownLife.com
Baseball stars shining on the ice for Detroit Country Day hockey
If you're going to talk the talk, you better walk the walk as well. Clay Spencer, one of the top baseball players in Michigan, has big dreams. But not on the diamond. The Detroit Country Day junior wants to play hockey at the next level. Whether that's in juniors or...
MLive.com
Second football state title just as sweet for Ottawa Lake Whiteford
DETROIT – Hunter DeBarr was in the stands as a middle school student in 2017 when he watched Ottawa Lake Whiteford’s football team win its first state championship. But on Friday, the Whiteford junior was on the field this time and helped lead the Bobcats to a 26-20 win over Ubly to capture the program’s second Division 8 title and avenge last year’s state semifinal loss.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy on no second-half adjustments for Michigan: 'We're the best second-half team in the country'
JJ McCarthy led Michigan in a rousing win over Ohio State in The Game. In the first half, McCarthy was able to connect on some big passing plays. Those big gainers helped open up some running lanes for the Wolverines in the second half. Donovan Edwards finished with the big runs late, but everything was set up by some deep connections with Cornelius Johnson early on.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football trolls Ohio State following dominating win
They came, they saw, they kicked some (butt)! On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan football team walked into the Horseshoe in Columbus with plenty of confidence, and they walked out with big smiles on their face after defeating Ohio State by a score of 45-23. Following the game, Ohio State tweeted out the final score, and, since the Wolverines clearly live in their heads 24/7/365, they had to use a red ‘X’ rather than an “M” in Michigan’s name. Well, the Wolverines were not about to just let that go.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan players plant flag at midfield of The Horseshoe following dominant upset of Ohio State
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 in Columbus. At halftime, the Buckeyes were leading 20-17. However, the Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 in the 2nd half. The Wolverines racked up over 500 yards of offense and forced C.J. Stroud to throw 2 INTs. The dominant...
ClickOnDetroit.com
MHSAA hosting high school football finals at Ford Field in Detroit
DETROIT – High school football players will get a chance to experience what it’s like to play like the pros as the Michigan High School Athletic Association is hosting finals at Ford Field in Detroit. Teams from Metro Detroit and across the state are going head to head.
Michigan Lands Commitment On Eve Of 'The Game'
The No. 3 ranked Wolverines got a bit of good news on Friday as they prepare for their big showdown in Columbus with No. 2 Ohio State. Breeon Ishmail, a rising three-star athlete out of Cincinnati (Ohio) announced his commitment to Michigan via his social media account earlier today. According...
Brian Hartline has watched Michigan ‘attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye Nation’: Ohio State Skull Session
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes have been waiting patiently for this day. When Hartline was handed the microphone to address the packed house at St. John Arena for Ohio State’s final Skull Session of the season, he acknowledged that the Buckeyes have heard all of the chatter from Michigan since a year ago.
Sporting News
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN
For the second year in a row, "College GameDay" will finish off the regular season with a trip to the Midwest for a meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in "The Game." Much like last year, the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines are playing for berths in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. Michigan stunned Ryan Day and Co. in Ann Arbor in 2021, upending the Buckeyes 42-27 for the team's first win in the rivalry since 2011.
Ohio businesses are crossing out M's on signs in preparation for Michigan-Ohio State
Tents were popping up around the Ohio State University campus already Tuesday, and people were preparing for the upcoming football game against the University of Michigan. Ohio State fans have crossed out almost every letter ‘m’ in the surrounding area, including on accessible parking signs, on store signage and on emergency blue light boxes — which include the word ‘medical.' Restaurants like Panera Bread put an ‘X’ over the 'm' in Michigan on its marquee sign out front.
NBC4 Columbus
Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan
Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Police continue investigation into August hit-and-run …. The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in the investigation into an assault that...
The Oakland Press
Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire
Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
wdet.org
Detroit-style pizza shop opens in the island country of Malta
Detroit style pizza – pizza served on a thick focaccia-like crust with toppings first, then Wisconsin brick cheese and finished with stripes of red sauce – is a global sensation. Not only is it served up across the U.S. in cities like San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Gainsville,...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Plymouth (Plymouth, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred on the westbound lanes of M-14 at around 2:30 a.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving the wrong way on the highway and got into a head-on collision with another vehicle near the intersection of Beck Road.
Detroit News
Tragedy leaves huge Thanksgiving void in Northville Township family, neighborhood
Manal Kadry had already set a festive Thanksgiving table with gold-trimmed china and cutlery and soft pastel colors to blend with her dining room wallpaper when the unthinkable happened. She and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were killed in a single-car crash in their own neighborhood on Nov. 12, leaving...
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
YAHOO!
New Huntington Tower in downtown Detroit officially opens
Huntington Bank celebrated the grand opening Wednesday of its new 20-story Huntington Tower, the first large new downtown Detroit building to be completed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Located across from Comerica Park at 2025 Woodward Ave., the glass-clad tower was designed by Neumann/Smith Architecture and houses Huntington's commercial banking operations.
dbusiness.com
Hob Nobble Gobble 2022
The Parade Co. in Detroit hosted its annual Hob Nobble Gobble event presented by Ford Motor Co. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. Funds raised go to support the Detroit nonprofit’s production of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, in addition to other community activities. Guests enjoyed a carnival midway, games, free prizes, a gourmet buffet dinner, and live entertainment spanning the length of the football field. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
MetroTimes
This Palmer Woods home is up for sale and once belonged to a Detroit Tigers owner
Another home belonging to an early owner of the Detroit Tigers is up for sale. Briggs Mansion — built for and named after Walter Owen Briggs, who was an owner of the Tigers from 1919 - 1952 — is on the market for $1,095,000. Located at 1701 Balmoral...
2 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving head-on crash
PLYMOUTH CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI -Two drivers died and a passenger was injured in a head-on crash in Metro Detroit early Thursday, Nov. 24. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 am. of a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road in Plymouth Charter Township.
