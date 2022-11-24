Golden Knights Handle Ottawa, 4-1, to Sweep Season Series

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators, 4-1, holding Ottawa scoreless for the second and third periods.

The Vegas Golden Knights got the job done against an inferior team in the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

Vegas allowed just one goal from the Senators in their 4-1 home win, as Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson made 37 saves, his most since the teams' first meeting this season when he recorded a career-high 42 saves in Vegas' 5-4 victory.

Vegas was awarded their first power play with a little under 9 minutes to go in the period.

That opportunity would be unsuccessful, as the Golden Knights were only able to put one shot on goal.

They were given a chance to redeem themselves a bit over 4 minutes later, and this time around, the team was able to capitalize.

Vegas captain Mark Stone found the net on an assist from his linemate, Jack Eichel, giving the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead late in the first.

Not long after, Ottawa received a power play chance of its own, and it, too, would execute with the advantage. Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson was the goal-scorer, sending one in for his first career NHL goal.

The game was even at a goal apiece going into the first intermission.

The teams would be held at a stalemate until it looked as if Vegas had taken a lead with a goal by Golden Knights forward Brett Howden with just over 8 minutes remaining in the second period. The officials would rule, however, that there was no goal, as Howden had knocked in the puck with his glove.

The Golden Knight's didn't come out of the play completely empty-handed, though, as Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic was called for interference on Howden.

Even so, Vegas was not able to capitalize on the power play.

With a little under 4 minutes to go in the period, the Golden Knights would compensate for the lost goal with a goal from forward William Carrier, his fourth goal in four games.

Vegas would take a 2-1 lead.

Another Golden Knights power-play chance that extended into the first few seconds of the third period would give Vegas a chance to extend its lead, but it was to no avail.

However, a little over 3 and a half minutes into the period, Golden Knights forward William Karlsson would score on a spectacular backhanded goal to give his team a two-goal lead. It was Karlsson's first goal since Oct. 28.

Late in the game, Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel would put the cherry on top, scoring his 11th goal of the season on an empty-net opportunity in the final 2 minutes of the contest.

The Golden Knights will stay on their home ice to face the Seattle Kraken for the second season meeting between the divisional foes on Friday.

