Perkasie, PA

suburbanonesports.com

Upper Dublin Captures District 1 5A Title with Win over Rustin

Upper Dublin defeated West Chester Rustin to capture the District 1 5A title. Photos provided courtesy of Troy Leatherbuy. Check back for a gallery of photos: https://solsports.zenfolio.com/f745224687. District 1 6A Final. #1-1 Upper Dublin 21, #1-3 West Chester Rustin 7. Kyree Butler called his shot. The Upper Dublin senior lineman...
DUBLIN, PA
easternpafootball.com

Cinderella Bucks Season Ends in Finals

Beating Garnet Valley was a tall enough order. The reigning AAAAAA District champion, #1 Garnet Valley suffered just one regular season loss over their last four seasons. Beating them without a key weapon- #11 CB West (9-5) played without “blink and you miss him” all-conference wide out Conor McFadden- made it even taller. The Jaguars repeated as District champions Friday night in Glen Mills, topping the Bucks 35-7. West fell valiantly at Garnet Valley 14-7 in Week One.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
suburbanonesports.com

Quakertown Upends Pennridge in Annual Thanksgiving Day Game

Quakertown defeated Pennridge in the 93rd annual Thanksgiving Day game. Photos provided courtesy of Kim Supko. Check back for a gallery of photos: https://solsports.zenfolio.com/f745224687 (Gavin Carroll photo courtesy of Tracy Valko) QUAKERTOWN 22, PENNRIDGE 6. It doesn’t get much better than this. At least not for fans of Quakertown football....
QUAKERTOWN, PA
suburbanonesports.com

Pennridge Boys' Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Dean Behrens: 25th year at Pennridge (record 288-307) 6 Division titles. One SOL conference championship, 4 trips to the states, State Runner Up - 2019. Assistant coaches: Steve Love, Jason Moyer, Mike Kuhns, John Altmire. Last year’s record: 6-16 overall. Losses to graduation: Jude D’Agustino, Tyler Johnson,...
PERKASIE, PA
suburbanonesports.com

CB West Falls Short in District 1 6A Title Game

Central Bucks West saw its successful season come to an end in Friday’s District 1 6A title game against Garnet Valley, which captured its second district crown in as many years. District 1 6A Final. #1-1 GARNET VALLEY 35, #1-11 CENTRAL BUCKS WEST 7. Endings – they’re never easy....
DOYLESTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday's sunshine will give way to clouds overnight and downpours on Sunday as a storm system from Texas arrives.  Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning. Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel.   As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game. Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby

NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times News

Birth announcement: Mason James Dunn

A son, Mason James, was born to Nicole and James Dunn of New Ringgold at 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 14 in Allentown. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long. Mason was welcomed home by siblings Hunter, 4; and Layla, 2. Maternal grandparents are Kim and Gar...
NEW RINGGOLD, PA
VISTA.Today

Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
PALMERTON, PA
morethanthecurve.com

An accident has closed Butler Pike this morning between Cedar Grove and North Lane

FOX29 reported this morning that an accident involving a single vehicle that struck a pole has closed Butler Pike between Cedar Grove and North Lane in Conshohocken. PECO is currently working to restore power (the outage is impacting approximately 50 accounts). No information is currently available about the driver or any passengers in the vehicle.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
sauconsource.com

Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?

Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

