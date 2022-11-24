Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
suburbanonesports.com
Upper Dublin Captures District 1 5A Title with Win over Rustin
Upper Dublin defeated West Chester Rustin to capture the District 1 5A title. Photos provided courtesy of Troy Leatherbuy. Check back for a gallery of photos: https://solsports.zenfolio.com/f745224687. District 1 6A Final. #1-1 Upper Dublin 21, #1-3 West Chester Rustin 7. Kyree Butler called his shot. The Upper Dublin senior lineman...
easternpafootball.com
Cinderella Bucks Season Ends in Finals
Beating Garnet Valley was a tall enough order. The reigning AAAAAA District champion, #1 Garnet Valley suffered just one regular season loss over their last four seasons. Beating them without a key weapon- #11 CB West (9-5) played without “blink and you miss him” all-conference wide out Conor McFadden- made it even taller. The Jaguars repeated as District champions Friday night in Glen Mills, topping the Bucks 35-7. West fell valiantly at Garnet Valley 14-7 in Week One.
suburbanonesports.com
Quakertown Upends Pennridge in Annual Thanksgiving Day Game
Quakertown defeated Pennridge in the 93rd annual Thanksgiving Day game. Photos provided courtesy of Kim Supko. Check back for a gallery of photos: https://solsports.zenfolio.com/f745224687 (Gavin Carroll photo courtesy of Tracy Valko) QUAKERTOWN 22, PENNRIDGE 6. It doesn’t get much better than this. At least not for fans of Quakertown football....
suburbanonesports.com
Pennridge Boys' Basketball Preview
Head Coach: Dean Behrens: 25th year at Pennridge (record 288-307) 6 Division titles. One SOL conference championship, 4 trips to the states, State Runner Up - 2019. Assistant coaches: Steve Love, Jason Moyer, Mike Kuhns, John Altmire. Last year’s record: 6-16 overall. Losses to graduation: Jude D’Agustino, Tyler Johnson,...
suburbanonesports.com
CB West Falls Short in District 1 6A Title Game
Central Bucks West saw its successful season come to an end in Friday’s District 1 6A title game against Garnet Valley, which captured its second district crown in as many years. District 1 6A Final. #1-1 GARNET VALLEY 35, #1-11 CENTRAL BUCKS WEST 7. Endings – they’re never easy....
Thanksgiving football tradition gets reborn at Philadelphia high school
Martin Luther King High School drummed up excitement for the first Thanksgiving Football Classic in nearly a decade!
Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday's sunshine will give way to clouds overnight and downpours on Sunday as a storm system from Texas arrives. Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning. Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel. As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game. Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!
Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby
NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
Times News
Birth announcement: Mason James Dunn
A son, Mason James, was born to Nicole and James Dunn of New Ringgold at 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 14 in Allentown. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long. Mason was welcomed home by siblings Hunter, 4; and Layla, 2. Maternal grandparents are Kim and Gar...
Fight leads to stabbing inside Acme in Upper Darby
Authorities say the stabbing happened inside the store at about 5 p.m.
10 one-of-a-kind gifts you likely will only find in the Lehigh Valley
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Learning to count: Dems still need one vote to elect McClinton as House speaker
To me, it seems pretty clear the one thing state House Democrats said would happen on Jan. 3 won't. They don't have the votes to elect Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-191, Philadelphia, as House speaker unless a Republican votes for her. I suppose it's possible, but elected Republicans and Democrats haven't...
morethanthecurve.com
Video released promoting townhomes coming to the riverfront in Conshohocken
The Gary Mercer Team at Keller Williams has released a video to promote River Place, a 62-unit townhome community that is coming to the riverfront in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. On the website, the homes are described as follows:. Uniquely designed plans feature duplex townhomes as well as...
Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
Political games are hurting Republicans in Harrisburg | PennLive letters
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. What a huge waste of time and energy. The people of Philadelphia voted for this guy, and this is what they want. It is not up to Harrisburg, unless some crime has been committed. And judgement of...
morethanthecurve.com
An accident has closed Butler Pike this morning between Cedar Grove and North Lane
FOX29 reported this morning that an accident involving a single vehicle that struck a pole has closed Butler Pike between Cedar Grove and North Lane in Conshohocken. PECO is currently working to restore power (the outage is impacting approximately 50 accounts). No information is currently available about the driver or any passengers in the vehicle.
sauconsource.com
Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?
Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
uncoveringpa.com
11 of the Most Festive Walk-Through Christmas Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the best things about Pennsylvania during the holiday season is how many great places there are to see Christmas lights. And while a large number of them are drive-through lights, there are also some really fantastic walk-through Christmas displays in PA. Over my many years of traveling the...
Comments / 0