ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therebelwalk.com

Confirmed: Lane Kiffin will return as Ole Miss head coach

OXFORD, Miss. – It is official. Here are the words Ole Miss fans have been hoping to hear for a couple of weeks: head coach Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss. Finally, there is no more speculation from media pundits and message boards, no more innuendo being dissected to determine intent, and no more coach speak to be deciphered. The Rebel Walk has confirmed, per a source, Lane Kiffin will return to coach the Rebels for the 2023 season.
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss Defeats Stanford, 72-68, as Abram Shines; Rebs Face Siena in Semi-Finals Friday

ORLANDO — Ole Miss continued its undefeated start to the basketball season as the Rebels improved to 5-0 with a win in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational. The Rebels took care of business against Stanford in a 72-68 win in the first round of their multi-team event in Orlando. With the win, Ole Miss moves to the semifinals of the MTE to play Siena. The Saints defeated Florida State 80-63 earlier that day to book their spot in the semifinals.
OXFORD, MS
theunderdogtribune.com

Mississippi State must pay Zach Arnett as much as he wants

It’s time to pay Zach Arnett. It’s time to give him a lot of money. It’s time to ensure that he’s with the Mississippi State Bulldogs for as long as possible. There’s absolutely no way that Mississippi State could have won the Egg Bowl without his defense, which has been consistently ferocious throughout the season and is a large reason for MSU getting to 8-4 this year.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Bulldog fans celebrate their teams game win with new merch

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Yesterday was Thanksgiving, but for many across Mississippi there was something else on the menu besides Turkey and Dressing – A big, golden Egg. This year’s edition of the Egg Bowl played out in Oxford, but with the Bulldogs topping the Rebels, it’s Starkville saw an increase in sales of postgame merchandise.
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss fans hammer SEC officiating after controversial fumble call

Another game and another rough outing for the SEC officiating crew. It appeared that Jaxson Dart threw a backwards pass, but the whistle blew the play when the ball hit the ground. After some discussion the officials decided the whistle was inadvertent and the down would be reset. But the officials realized quickly that didn’t make any sense, so they reviewed the play and determined the pass was backwards and MIssissippi State would have recovered the ball despite the fact that several players stopped when the whistle (which was allegedly accidental) blew.
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Oxford Police release information about parking, shuttles, traffic changes ahead of Ole Miss, Mississippi State game

Oxford police say they are ready for Ole Miss and Mississippi State fans to have a fun and safe time celebrating one of the state’s oldest rivalries. “We will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area.” Oxford police said. “Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.”
OXFORD, MS
freightwaves.com

Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing

A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

Mississippi-based furniture company lays off 2,700 workers

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. United Furniture Industries sent a memo via email and text to workers late Monday night informing them not to report to their shifts Tuesday.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Thanksgiving on Front Street in Winona Mississippi

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – In Montgomery County, some residents get into the Thanksgiving spirit by feeding their neighbors. It all happened at the Front Street Bar and Lounge where they were serving up a holiday meal with a side dish of love. “Cooking is therapeutic to me,” said.
WINONA, MS
WREG

One killed, suspect apprehended after MS shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another man in custody after a shooting in Sardis, MS on Friday. The Panola County Sheriff said it happened near Belmont Road around 9:30 a.m. Two men were sitting together in a car when one man shot the other. The car they were in crashed into the […]
SARDIS, MS
WREG

Crash on I-40 in Fayette County leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead following a fiery crash on Interstate 40 in Fayette County Wednesday afternoon. A deadly crash involving two tractor-trailers put traffic at a standstill in both directions for several hours as people tried to head home for the holidays. Fayette County EMA said the two commercial vehicles collided at mile […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy