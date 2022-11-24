Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therebelwalk.com
Confirmed: Lane Kiffin will return as Ole Miss head coach
OXFORD, Miss. – It is official. Here are the words Ole Miss fans have been hoping to hear for a couple of weeks: head coach Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss. Finally, there is no more speculation from media pundits and message boards, no more innuendo being dissected to determine intent, and no more coach speak to be deciphered. The Rebel Walk has confirmed, per a source, Lane Kiffin will return to coach the Rebels for the 2023 season.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss Defeats Stanford, 72-68, as Abram Shines; Rebs Face Siena in Semi-Finals Friday
ORLANDO — Ole Miss continued its undefeated start to the basketball season as the Rebels improved to 5-0 with a win in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational. The Rebels took care of business against Stanford in a 72-68 win in the first round of their multi-team event in Orlando. With the win, Ole Miss moves to the semifinals of the MTE to play Siena. The Saints defeated Florida State 80-63 earlier that day to book their spot in the semifinals.
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State must pay Zach Arnett as much as he wants
It’s time to pay Zach Arnett. It’s time to give him a lot of money. It’s time to ensure that he’s with the Mississippi State Bulldogs for as long as possible. There’s absolutely no way that Mississippi State could have won the Egg Bowl without his defense, which has been consistently ferocious throughout the season and is a large reason for MSU getting to 8-4 this year.
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: What The All-Time Series Tells Us
Looking into the history of the matchup between Mississippi State and Ole Miss as the Egg Bowl rivalry game nears.
wcbi.com
Bulldog fans celebrate their teams game win with new merch
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Yesterday was Thanksgiving, but for many across Mississippi there was something else on the menu besides Turkey and Dressing – A big, golden Egg. This year’s edition of the Egg Bowl played out in Oxford, but with the Bulldogs topping the Rebels, it’s Starkville saw an increase in sales of postgame merchandise.
letsbeardown.com
WATCH: SALTY OLE MISS FANS THROW TRASH & CHAIRS AT CELEBRATING MISSISSIPPI STATE PLAYERS FOLLOWING LOSS
Mississippi State hoisted the Egg Bowl Trophy on Ole Miss' field Thursday night after defeating the Rebels 24-22. Mike Leach is also taking home his first rivalry trophy since being hired at MSU. Rebels fans reacted by throwing objects into the end zone. Fortunately, things didn't escalate much further:. Thankfully,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss fans hammer SEC officiating after controversial fumble call
Another game and another rough outing for the SEC officiating crew. It appeared that Jaxson Dart threw a backwards pass, but the whistle blew the play when the ball hit the ground. After some discussion the officials decided the whistle was inadvertent and the down would be reset. But the officials realized quickly that didn’t make any sense, so they reviewed the play and determined the pass was backwards and MIssissippi State would have recovered the ball despite the fact that several players stopped when the whistle (which was allegedly accidental) blew.
therebelwalk.com
After Egg Bowl loss, Lane Kiffin says he expects to return as Ole Miss head coach
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin indicated after the Rebels’ 24-22 loss to State in the Egg Bowl Thanksgiving night that he anticipates remaining in Oxford as the head coach in 2023 — even if the Auburn Tigers offer him the head-coaching position. “Yes,...
Oxford Police release information about parking, shuttles, traffic changes ahead of Ole Miss, Mississippi State game
Oxford police say they are ready for Ole Miss and Mississippi State fans to have a fun and safe time celebrating one of the state’s oldest rivalries. “We will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area.” Oxford police said. “Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.”
Trans woman from Mid-South among 5 killed in shooting at gay club in Colorado
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fox13 has learned a trans woman who grew up in Batesville, Mississippi, was among the five people killed inside a gay club in Colorado. “She was caring, kind and loving, always trying to help other people,” said Tiffany Loving, the sister of Kelly Loving, the woman who was killed.
freightwaves.com
Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing
A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi-based furniture company lays off 2,700 workers
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. United Furniture Industries sent a memo via email and text to workers late Monday night informing them not to report to their shifts Tuesday.
Furniture company announces lay off of entire workforce — including in Mississippi plants
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, all employees of United Furniture Industries, including many in Mississippi, have been told that they are now unemployed. The board of directors for the company sent a memo to all employees telling them not to report to work and that their positions have been permanently ended.
wcbi.com
Thanksgiving on Front Street in Winona Mississippi
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – In Montgomery County, some residents get into the Thanksgiving spirit by feeding their neighbors. It all happened at the Front Street Bar and Lounge where they were serving up a holiday meal with a side dish of love. “Cooking is therapeutic to me,” said.
The Last of the The Greatest – Mississippi county honors lone surviving combat veteran of WW II who was laid to rest
On a cold, but sunny, Tuesday afternoon, family and friends of Harvey Seale gathered at Batesville Magnolia Cemetery to pay final respects at the interment service for the Marine veteran widely believed to be the last WWII participant still living in Panola County. The Batesville native had been in declining...
actionnews5.com
Olive Branch man indicted for rape, kidnapping of minor in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An Olive Branch man has been indicted for the alleged rape and kidnapping of a minor that took place in Collierville. The indictment reads that the crime took place on April 6. On Nov. 17, 36-year-old Adam Perry was indicted on charges of aggravated rape, sexual...
One killed, suspect apprehended after MS shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another man in custody after a shooting in Sardis, MS on Friday. The Panola County Sheriff said it happened near Belmont Road around 9:30 a.m. Two men were sitting together in a car when one man shot the other. The car they were in crashed into the […]
Tanger Outlets kicks off Black Friday sales with extended weekend hours
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Tanger Outlets is kicking off that Black Friday shopping with extended hours this season. The deep discounts began Friday, Nov. 25, at 6 a.m. The mall’s top brands, including Bath & Body Works, American Eagle and more, are stocked and ready to fulfill those holiday wish lists.
Crash on I-40 in Fayette County leaves one dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead following a fiery crash on Interstate 40 in Fayette County Wednesday afternoon. A deadly crash involving two tractor-trailers put traffic at a standstill in both directions for several hours as people tried to head home for the holidays. Fayette County EMA said the two commercial vehicles collided at mile […]
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fayette County (Fayette County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Interstate 40 at mile marker 43 at around 1 p.m. in Fayette County. The collision involved two tractor-trailers.
Comments / 0