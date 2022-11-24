Read full article on original website
Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
60 firefighters tamed a huge fire near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A structure was ablaze fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Nov. 25. An abandoned building at South 13th Street and West Hill Street was up in flames, according to Metro Safe officials. Louisville Fire was reportedly on scene around 5 p.m.; a total of 60...
Butchertown bar to end some weekend events after incident reported
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Butchertown bar is shutting down some weekend events after an incident took place early Saturday. The High Horse Bar made a post to social media saying there was an incident around 3 a.m. and that they have made the decision to end the late-night DJ scene for safety reasons.
Reports of a shooting cause High Horse bar to take action 'effective immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incident outside of a popular Butchertown bar early Saturday morning led to the bar closing it's doors and rethinking how they operate their business. There was a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Story Avenue around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26, according to MetroSafe.
Louisville-original businesses spotlighted during 'Small Business Saturday'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From the local storefronts of Louisville neighborhoods to the various vendor pop-up shops, Kentuckiana saw a surge in support for shopping local, Saturday. This year, Small Business Saturday comes at a time when 51% of U.S. shoppers plan on buying less due to inflationary pressures on their budget.
LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Crews battle warehouse fire in Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-building vacant warehouse fire started in the Park Hill neighborhood on Friday. The Louisville Fire Department confirmed the fire started 4:58 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Hill Street and crews got there in two minutes. There were 13 trucks and engines and more...
Hundreds pack downtown streets to celebrate 42nd Light up Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the yearly tradition that illuminates the streets of downtown Louisville, kicking off the Christmas season. Light up Louisville, and Santa, made their triumphant return post-COVID last year. This year, the parade was back again with some warmer temps. "I'm a big Christmas person, so I...
Shoppers pour into Oxmoor mall for Black Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of shoppers packed the Oxmoor Center as they were looking for any kind of deals this Black Friday. "I'm a cheap so I like a good discount," said Sidney Carnes. Although inflation has affected the cost of living this still did not stop buyers from...
Black, LGBTQ+ owned tea business set to open storefront in Germantown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After three years of online success, international recognition, and many sleepless nights, Arielle Clark is standing inside the fruits of her labor at 976 Barrett Avenue. It will be the first storefront for her business, Sis Got Tea, that is Black and LGBTQ+ owned. “The reason...
Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials have announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Monday. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
Your guide to 'Light Up Charlestown'
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Charlestown's most central park will glow with Hallmark-card-worthy lights and feature a 55-foot, beautifully decorated tree. Visitors at Greenway Park can reportedly enjoy a stroll through the paved park, over a pair of covered walking bridges. The Greenway Park concession stand will be open on Fridays...
1 hurt in stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Louisville that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say it happened at an apartment building along York Street near S. 2nd Street. around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The victim's immediate condition is unknown, and it's unclear if anyone...
Annual Hungry Turkey 5K partners with WHAS Crusade for Children for first time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Thanksgiving runners and walkers of all ages decided to celebrate and support a local cause. They met up for a tradition around the city called the Hungry Turkey 5K. Around 2000 people participated in this annual event, which is now in its seventh year. The...
19-year-old identified after deadly shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 19-year-old shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street. Officers arrived and found...
Storm/SnowTALK! Blog 11/25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Long video today to discuss the next few systems and an update to the overall weather pattern shaping up for December. Watch for the strong wind gusts Sunday Morning especially.
Syringe disposal boxes installed at 3 Louisville parks; Here's why
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness has installed three syringe disposal boxes in three parks in an effort to help prevent the spread of bloodborne illnesses, like HIV and hepatitis C. The disposal boxes can be found in Portland, Shelby and Boone Square...
Popular music venue to reopen under new ownership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A once popular music venue in Louisville will soon have new life with a pair of new owners at the helm. Louisville-resident Mark Evans announced on Instagram that he and Alley Mcdowell purchased The Whirling Tiger in Butchertown. Evans said in his post that he plans...
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
The program is a guaranteed income pilot led by Metro United Way, which will distribute $900,000 total to 150 young adults in three Louisville neighborhoods through March, with no requirements for how the money is spent.
Get a picture of your kid with Santa at Jeffersonville's Vintage Fire Museum
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — It's a time-honored tradition to snap a picture of your children with Santa Claus. Instead of having a shopping mall as your backdrop, this year you could have a museum full of antique toy trucks surrounding you. Don't miss "Treats from Santa", a family event held...
