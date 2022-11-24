ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Butchertown bar to end some weekend events after incident reported

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Butchertown bar is shutting down some weekend events after an incident took place early Saturday. The High Horse Bar made a post to social media saying there was an incident around 3 a.m. and that they have made the decision to end the late-night DJ scene for safety reasons.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews battle warehouse fire in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-building vacant warehouse fire started in the Park Hill neighborhood on Friday. The Louisville Fire Department confirmed the fire started 4:58 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Hill Street and crews got there in two minutes. There were 13 trucks and engines and more...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Shoppers pour into Oxmoor mall for Black Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of shoppers packed the Oxmoor Center as they were looking for any kind of deals this Black Friday. "I'm a cheap so I like a good discount," said Sidney Carnes. Although inflation has affected the cost of living this still did not stop buyers from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials have announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Monday. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Your guide to 'Light Up Charlestown'

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Charlestown's most central park will glow with Hallmark-card-worthy lights and feature a 55-foot, beautifully decorated tree. Visitors at Greenway Park can reportedly enjoy a stroll through the paved park, over a pair of covered walking bridges. The Greenway Park concession stand will be open on Fridays...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
WLKY.com

1 hurt in stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Louisville that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say it happened at an apartment building along York Street near S. 2nd Street. around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The victim's immediate condition is unknown, and it's unclear if anyone...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

19-year-old identified after deadly shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 19-year-old shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street. Officers arrived and found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Storm/SnowTALK! Blog 11/25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Long video today to discuss the next few systems and an update to the overall weather pattern shaping up for December. Watch for the strong wind gusts Sunday Morning especially.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Popular music venue to reopen under new ownership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A once popular music venue in Louisville will soon have new life with a pair of new owners at the helm. Louisville-resident Mark Evans announced on Instagram that he and Alley Mcdowell purchased The Whirling Tiger in Butchertown. Evans said in his post that he plans...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

