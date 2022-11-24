Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Small Business Saturday encourages spending with local merchants
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become known as Small Business Saturday. “It’s very important to shop Small Business Saturday, because we help out the community,” said Nick Fairley, owner of Fairley’s Wings in Hattiesburg. “You help us out, we help out the community, so the more money you spend, the more money we donate to organizations or community projects.”
WDAM-TV
Weather bumps ‘Lighting of Downtown’ Columbia to Sunday
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Inclement weather forecasts have postponed the City of Columbia’s “Lighting of Downtown/Nativity Presentation” by a day. Originally scheduled to open Saturday evening, the holiday event has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Columbia’s ice-skating rink will remain open until 9 p.m. Saturday unless...
WDAM-TV
Fire-hydrant testing resumed in Hattiesburg after Thanksgiving break
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire-hydrant testing took a Thanksgiving break. But the city intended to put the finishing touches on this round of testing this weekend. The annual exercise resumed Saturday and will wrap up Sunday. Driver can expect roadblocks and traffic detours. Low pressure and discolored water might result...
WDAM-TV
39th ‘Christmas at the Village’ underway at Landrum’s Homestead & Village
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County business is inviting people to see what the holidays looked like more than a century ago. The Landrum family is hosting the 39th “Christmas at the Village” at Landrum’s Homestead & Village on Mississippi 15 south of Laurel. The event...
WDAM-TV
Pocket Museum receives American Planning Association honors
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg was recently recognized at the 2022 Conference for Alabama- Mississippi Chapters of the American Planning Association for its Pocket Museum. The museum received the “Great Public Space” award, in which the APA recognizes the public spaces that exemplify how the built environment...
WDAM-TV
Experience Columbia builds ice-skating rink for 4th year
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Columbia is getting into the holiday spirit with its Experience Columbia event. For the past four years, the city has worked hard to bring the community together through ice skating. Caymen Watts, an employee of the ice-skating rink says he loves getting to build the rink and watch everybody enjoy spending time together. Watts adds, “fun experience, nice to see every year how it grows each and every year, more and more people come out. Nice to see family and friends enjoying their time ice skating. Right now, it’s a little wet but tomorrow probably will be a little dry so tomorrow at the light show, we’ll have a gooder time out here, good experience out here.”
WDAM-TV
LFD reminder: Civil Service exam set for Dec. 17
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown is reminding those interested in becoming a firefighter of an upcoming, early step in the process. A mandatory state civil service exam is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, with those interested seated no later than 8 a.m. The state exam...
WDAM-TV
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
WDAM-TV
Black Friday shopping a money-saving tradition for many
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Many shoppers got an early start to catch the best bargains and deals in the Pine Belt, with some waking up before the sun to fill their shopping bags at Turtle Creek Mall. “We got up at 3 and we were here by 5 in the...
WDAM-TV
Bahamian exchange student thankful for USM study abroad program
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The University of Southern Mississippi not only attracts locals but also people from far and wide. “There was an opportunity that arose to get a level education, and I took that opportunity and ran with it,” said Ka’lon Duncanson. Many are familiar with the...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. deputy holiday ride along
Bells are ringing across the Pine Belt as the Salvation Army starts raising money during the holidays. While Thanksgiving Day is normally reserved for family and football, firefighters tackle the day with a business-as-usual approach. Salvation Army offers to-go plates on Thanksgiving. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The Laurel Salvation...
WDAM-TV
Salvation Army offers to-go plates on Thanksgiving
Members of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office told us what they are most thankful for this holiday season. Bells are ringing across the Pine Belt as the Salvation Army starts raising money during the holidays. Firefighters working on Thanksgiving. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. While Thanksgiving Day is normally...
WDAM-TV
LIST: Holiday parades & events in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thanksgiving, Pine Belt!. While you’re enjoying this holiday, here are some of the upcoming holiday parades happening around the Pine Belt to mark the holiday season. Dec. 1. Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd Annual Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. starting at the Sacred Heart High School.
extrainningsoftball.com
Verbal News: 2024 Extra Elite 100 Outfielder (& Extra Inning Softball Blogger) Carrie Green Commits to Southern Miss
We are always excited and happy when a player we’ve covered on Extra Inning Softball verbally commits to the continue playing at the collegiate level. You can only imagine, then, how great it is for us to see players who’ve written or blogged for Extra Inning to get to take that path to the next level.
WDAM-TV
Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
WDAM-TV
Petal family business continues Thanksgiving tradition
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Brian Jackson is a 3rd generation business owner of Leatha’s Bar-B-Que located in Petal. He said he and his family enjoy celebrating the holidays at their restaurant. It allows relatives, old and young, to share recipes and learn new ones. While older cousins cook ham and turkey, kids bake pies and cakes.
NOLA.com
Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old to be its next mayor. Here's how he plans to improve the rural town.
Residents of Bogalusa, once called “The Magic City,” are looking to a 23-year-old to lead the Washington Parish seat into the future after decades of decline. The city's population reached a height of about 21,400 in the 1960s following the opening of a paper mill, and it stood as an economic epicenter, drawing people from miles away to shops lining its main road, Columbia Street.
WDAM-TV
Laurel Salvation Army seeking volunteers this holiday season
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bells are ringing across the Pine Belt as the Salvation Army starts raising money during the holidays. starts raising money during the holidays. The Salvation Army in Laurel has set a goal of $160,000 to help families in need this year for this holiday season. Now,...
Road to Hattiesburg: Friday Night Football Part 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Catch your 1A, 2A, and 4A highlights in the video above. 4A: Mendenhall beats Stone 26-14 (Will play Louisville in the title game) 2A: Scott Central beats Velma Jackson 32-7 (Will play Charleston in the title game) 1A: Bay Spring beats Taylorsville 52 to 6 (Will play McEvans in the title game)
WDAM-TV
Stores, shoppers take advantage of deals ahead of time
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Shoppers across the nation are bundling up for cold weather and hot Black Friday deals. Even during tough economic times store managers hope for a busy day. Shelves are stocked and Christmas bows are set atop a variety of gifts at Academy Sports + Outdoors in...
Comments / 0