Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
hypebeast.com
Amazon Orders Limited Series About FTX Crypto Scandal From The Russo Brothers
Amazon has ordered a limited series from the Russo Brothers‘ ABGO company focusing on the ongoing FTX crypto scandal. According to sources, the series will feature a total of eight episodes and will be based on “insider reporting” by the journalists who have reported on FTX and Bankman-Fried. A cast has not been confirmed, but rumors claim that some Marvel actors who the Russo brothers previously worked with are currently in talks to join the show in major roles.
thedigitalfix.com
MCU series creator is proud that they made the “horniest Marvel show”
Jessica Gao, the creator of the Marvel series She-Hulk, has said that she’s proud of making the “horniest” entry into the MCU. She-Hulk ended back in October, but that hasn’t stopped fans talking about the legal comedy series and its bold finale in She-Hulk episode 9.
TVGuide.com
New HBO Max Movies and Shows in December 2022
If you're looking for another reason to put off Christmas shopping, HBO and HBO Max have a bunch. The best new shows and movies coming to HBO and HBO Max in December include the latest season of Gossip Girl, the final season of His Dark Materials, and the return of South Side. But there are some surprising returns, too, like the second seasons of Billie Piper's British dark comedy I Hate Suzie and Terence Nance's experimental comedy Random Acts of Flyness. Looking a little deeper, Doom Patrol returns to HBO Max and HBO has the docuseries Branson, covering billionaire and space enthusiast Richard Branson. And for you movie buffs, there's Amsterdam and The Banshees Of Inisherin.
thedigitalfix.com
Game of Thrones’ secret spin-off show discussed by Star Wars actor
Before House of the Dragon, there was another Game of Thrones spin-off prequel fantasy series. A pilot episode was made for the TV series (reportedly costing up to $30 million) however it was cancelled before it was ever released, and even George R. R. Martin was never allowed to see it. Now, one of the stars of the new Star Wars series Andor has opened up about the project.
Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away
Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Did the Indie Spirit Snub for Brendan Fraser Mean Anything for the Oscar Campaign?
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Some of the big...
How Timothée Chalamet Became This Generation’s Leonardo DiCaprio, but with Fewer Hits
Timothée Chalamet, the 26-year-old costar of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” (United Artists), inspires slavish fans and critical praise — not unlike Leonardo DiCaprio 25 years ago when he made “Titanic.” The similarities in their trajectories are remarkable. Precociously talented; acclaimed portrayals of sensitive adolescents; risky roles; early, passionate followings by teenage girls; and acting Oscar nomination before the age of 27 (in Chalamet’s case lead). Their significant difference is Chalamet stands at the threshold of a major career. By the same point in his own work, DiCaprio could have retired and be considered an iconic star. None of this diminishes...
Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
Channing Tatum to star in "new take on James Bond" from Bullet Train director
David Leitch will helm the spy thriller
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
wegotthiscovered.com
Letitia Wright continues callout of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’: ‘This is not okay’
Letitia Wright is continuing to demand an apology and change from The Hollywood Reporter, with her again calling out one of the publication’s writers for a supposed vendetta against her. The star of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been reported with innuendo over the last two years for her...
startattle.com
I Wanna Dance With Somebody (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci
The greatest voice of our time has an even greater story. Discover the Whitney Houston you never knew in I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Startattle.com – Whitney Houston biopic movie movie. Starring : Naomi Ackie / Stanley Tucci. Genre : Biography / Drama / Music. Country : United States.
hypebeast.com
Simu Liu Responds to Quentin Tarantino's "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" Comments
Earlier this week, Quentin Tarantino doubled down on his sentiments against Marvel Studios during his appearance on Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer’s 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast. Building on his previous comments, the iconic director blamed Marvel Studios for the decline in traditional movie stars. “Part of the Marvel-ization...
Kaleidoscope: How to watch the genius out-of-order crime thriller series starring Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito
Kaleidoscope is the latest crime series set to delight thriller fans as each Netflix user watches the series in a different sequence
Don Newkirk, musician who collaborated with De La Soul, 3rd Bass, dead at 56
Don Newkirk, a musician, artist and producer known for his collaborations with De La Soul and 3rd Bass, died Friday. He was 56. News of Newkirk’s death was announced on social media posts on his Facebook page by family members and by hip-hop artist Rahiem of the Furious Five.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Gives 'You' Season 4 an Earlier Release Date
Netflix has moved up the release date of the fourth season of You. The first half of the serial killer thriller’s newest season is now set to premiere on February 9, 2023 and its second half on March 9, 2023. Season four will see the return of Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and is set in London, where he takes on the fake identity of Professor Jonathan Moore after leaving Madre Linda to search for Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveals what happened to forgotten Marvel character
A throwaway line in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has revealed the fate of a minor MCU character.The special, released on Disney Plus on Friday 25 November, is set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and sees Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel reprise their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.James Gunn, who directed the first two films in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, as well as the forthcoming Vol 3, returned to direct the festive-themed special.Minor spoilers follow for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special...The line in...
hypebeast.com
Metro Boomin Reveals Pink Floyd-Inspired ‘Heroes & Villains’ Album Cover
Metro Boomin is readying for the debut of his long-awaited sophomore LP Heroes & Villains. After delaying the project’s release last month due to sample clearance roadblocks, the hip-hop producer returned to tease a collaboration with Travis Scott and is showing off the cover art for the record, which will drop on December 2.
