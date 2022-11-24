ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Daily Athenaeum

WVU men's hoops routs Florida 84-55 in final game of Phil Knight Legacy

The West Virginia men’s basketball team completed its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon on Sunday, dominating the Florida Gators in a 84-55 blowout victory at Chiles Center. The Mountaineers (5-1) dominated nearly every category in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

US Marshals arrest murder suspect in Morgantown

A man wanted in connection to a recent Monongalia County murder was arrested in Morgantown on Friday. The U.S. Marshal Service took Chance Williams, 23, of Morgantown into custody without incident in the 1000 block of White Avenue, according to a press release. “The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
MORGANTOWN, WV

