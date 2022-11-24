Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
WVU men's hoops routs Florida 84-55 in final game of Phil Knight Legacy
The West Virginia men’s basketball team completed its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon on Sunday, dominating the Florida Gators in a 84-55 blowout victory at Chiles Center. The Mountaineers (5-1) dominated nearly every category in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU women's basketball suffers first defeat of Plitzuweit era to No. 13 NC State, 78-40
The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team suffered their first defeat of the new season, falling 78-40 in the final game of the Cancún Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico. The Mountaineers came into the final game of the tournament against the...
Daily Athenaeum
US Marshals arrest murder suspect in Morgantown
A man wanted in connection to a recent Monongalia County murder was arrested in Morgantown on Friday. The U.S. Marshal Service took Chance Williams, 23, of Morgantown into custody without incident in the 1000 block of White Avenue, according to a press release. “The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
