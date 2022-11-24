ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

FTX Collapse Shows Crypto Is Packed With Bankman-Frieds

Within the common business phrase ESG, standing for environmental, social and governance, one of the letters could have sounded the alarm about FTX. This is the letter G, which stands for governance or good-governance practices. It can mean diverse C-suites and diverse investor pools, welcoming people from different social and...
BGR.com

HBO Max has a huge Black Friday deal offering 80% off subscriptions

Amid the countless Black Friday deals that will be available to consumers this week, it’s no surprise that the big streaming giants are also jumping into the fray with discount offers of their own to entice new sign-ups. One example is HBO Max, which is temporarily slashing prices in a big way for new sign-ups to its ad-supported subscription tier.
Fortune

People charmed by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will be ‘looking and feeling fairly silly,’ Larry Summers warns of crypto crackdown

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has compared Peloton to dotcom bomb Pets.com. The exponentially increasing troubles at FTX, previously one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, could be the catalyst to increased federal regulation of the cryptocurrency world, warned former Treasury secretary Larry Summers. In a conversation with...
WASHINGTON STATE
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
livingetc.com

Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa

Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
Futurism

Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin

In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
PYMNTS

Amazon Adds New Content and Features for Prime Members

Amazon has expanded the amount of music, podcasts and features available on Amazon Music at no additional cost to Prime subscribers. The number of songs available to Prime members on Amazon Music has been boosted from 2 million to 100 million. The songs can be streamed ad-free, the company said Tuesday (Nov. 1) in a press release.
Fortune

Google is toughening its performance reviews to identify 10,000 low performers. Employees fear layoffs are next

Employees at Google are nervous that a restructured performance review system could mean layoffs are coming. As if performance reviews weren’t already positioned to be stressful enough in a year shadowed by exhaustive debates around return to office, lost productivity, and the future of work, employees at Google are bracing for ramped up work anxiety as the Silicon Valley giant intensifies its performance review process for the end of the year.
Detroit, MI
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

