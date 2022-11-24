Read full article on original website
FTX Collapse Shows Crypto Is Packed With Bankman-Frieds
Within the common business phrase ESG, standing for environmental, social and governance, one of the letters could have sounded the alarm about FTX. This is the letter G, which stands for governance or good-governance practices. It can mean diverse C-suites and diverse investor pools, welcoming people from different social and...
A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion
Bankruptcy filings show the fair value of crypto held by FTX is $659,000. That compares to Sam Bankman-Fried claim FTX held about $5.5 billion in "less liquid" crypto tokens. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls," new FTX CEO John Ray III said.
Amazon Alexa on track to lose $10 billion this year, described as 'colossal failure' in new report
Amazon's voice assistant Alexa is part of a devices unit at the company that is expected to lose about $10 billion in 2022, according to a new report.
HBO Max has a huge Black Friday deal offering 80% off subscriptions
Amid the countless Black Friday deals that will be available to consumers this week, it’s no surprise that the big streaming giants are also jumping into the fray with discount offers of their own to entice new sign-ups. One example is HBO Max, which is temporarily slashing prices in a big way for new sign-ups to its ad-supported subscription tier.
People charmed by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will be ‘looking and feeling fairly silly,’ Larry Summers warns of crypto crackdown
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has compared Peloton to dotcom bomb Pets.com. The exponentially increasing troubles at FTX, previously one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, could be the catalyst to increased federal regulation of the cryptocurrency world, warned former Treasury secretary Larry Summers. In a conversation with...
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
livingetc.com
Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa
Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
Apple supplier Foxconn will pay new hires $1,400 to quit immediately as China’s ‘iPhone city’ enters COVID lockdown
Foxconn will offer a bonus to workers who decide to go home as employees try to flee COVID controls. One of Apple’s key iPhone suppliers is paying workers to quit and go home as it struggles to operate amid worker unrest and COVID lockdowns. In a staff notice, Foxconn...
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
Amazon Adds New Content and Features for Prime Members
Amazon has expanded the amount of music, podcasts and features available on Amazon Music at no additional cost to Prime subscribers. The number of songs available to Prime members on Amazon Music has been boosted from 2 million to 100 million. The songs can be streamed ad-free, the company said Tuesday (Nov. 1) in a press release.
Every Black Friday streaming deal: $1.99 Hulu and HBO Max, $0.99 Peacock, 50% off Sling
The best Black Friday streaming deals available now include Hulu for $1.99/month, $8 monthly savings on HBO Max, 15% off Disney+, and more...
Some Twitter staff on H-1B visas and parental leave were fired in Elon Musk's pre-Thanksgiving purge, a former engineer says
A Twitter engineer on a H-1B visa said he was fired by Twitter for "no reason" before Thanksgiving. He said he has "only 60 days" to find a new job.
Crypto Crash: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
The famous meme token is struggling to tread water as enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency market evaporates.
Sony is burning every bridge it can to counter Microsoft's Activision deal
Sony and Microsoft are tearing themselves apart over the biggest games acquisition ever
Bernie Sanders Calls Out Amazon, Bezos in Black Friday Message to Workers
Protests were organized worldwide by labor activists on Black Friday to push for better working conditions and wages, among other demands.
Google is toughening its performance reviews to identify 10,000 low performers. Employees fear layoffs are next
Employees at Google are nervous that a restructured performance review system could mean layoffs are coming. As if performance reviews weren’t already positioned to be stressful enough in a year shadowed by exhaustive debates around return to office, lost productivity, and the future of work, employees at Google are bracing for ramped up work anxiety as the Silicon Valley giant intensifies its performance review process for the end of the year.
Elon Musk sets the record straight on FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried and Twitter shares: 'He owns zero percent'
In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has come out and refuted reports alleging disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried owns shares of Twitter.
