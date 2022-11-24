ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho State Journal

Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China’s rise, dies

BEIJING (AP) — Former President Jiang Zemin, who led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died Wednesday. He was 96. Jiang died of leukemia and multiple organ failure...
Global shares mostly rise as markets eye China protests

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Tuesday as jitters over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions subsided. Hong Kong’s benchmark surged 5.2% and most other markets in Europe and Asia advanced. U.S. futures edged higher. Oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel.
Bodies-in-suitcases suspect appears in New Zealand court

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A woman who was extradited from South Korea this week after the bodies of her two children were found in abandoned suitcases made her first court appearance in New Zealand on Wednesday. The 42-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of murder. She...
Nigerian stowaways found on ship's rudder in Canary Islands

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Three stowaways were found on a ship's rudder in the Canary Islands after an 11-day ocean voyage from Nigeria, Spain’s maritime rescue service said. The men found on the Alithini II oil tanker at the Las Palmas port on Monday afternoon appeared to have...

