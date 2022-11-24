Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China’s rise, dies
BEIJING (AP) — Former President Jiang Zemin, who led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died Wednesday. He was 96. Jiang died of leukemia and multiple organ failure...
EU calls for special court to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed on Wednesday setting up a court that would spend frozen Russian assets to pay for damages done during the country's invasion.
Idaho State Journal
Global shares mostly rise as markets eye China protests
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Tuesday as jitters over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions subsided. Hong Kong’s benchmark surged 5.2% and most other markets in Europe and Asia advanced. U.S. futures edged higher. Oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel.
USA’s Antonee Robinson wins praise for comforting Iran players at World Cup
Much was made of the geopolitics surrounding USA’s World Cup match with Iran on Tuesday, but the animosity between the two countries’ governments was not reflected on the pitch. After the Americans sealed a tense 1-0 victory to progress to the knockout stages in Qatar, the USA full-back...
Idaho State Journal
Bodies-in-suitcases suspect appears in New Zealand court
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A woman who was extradited from South Korea this week after the bodies of her two children were found in abandoned suitcases made her first court appearance in New Zealand on Wednesday. The 42-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of murder. She...
Idaho State Journal
Nigerian stowaways found on ship's rudder in Canary Islands
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Three stowaways were found on a ship's rudder in the Canary Islands after an 11-day ocean voyage from Nigeria, Spain’s maritime rescue service said. The men found on the Alithini II oil tanker at the Las Palmas port on Monday afternoon appeared to have...
Comments / 0