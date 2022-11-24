Superyacht Rentals, Private Jets and a Soccer-Themed Hotel: Dubai Is Cashing in on the Qatar World Cup

Read full article on original website
How to Watch Poland vs. Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
As the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues, let’s turn towards Group C’s next matchup: Poland and Saudi Arabia. So far, Poland’s first match resulted in a scoreless finish with Mexico, whereas Saudi Arabia devastated Argentina in a 2-1 upset on Tuesday during their first Group C faceoff.
Ronaldo Makes History as Portugal Holds On to Defeat Ghana in World Cup
For Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, in between the tears and cheers, there was some history mixed in. Before taking the field in what could be his fifth and final World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was brought to tears during the national anthem. He went on to make history during Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in Group H play on Sunday, becoming the first male player to score in five separate World Cups.
Enner Valencia Scores Vs. Netherlands for Third World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador’s all-time leading goalscorer is living up to his title in Qatar. Enner Valencia scored the first two goals of the 2022 World Cup in Ecuador’s 2-0 win...
Mohammed Muntari Scores Qatar's First Ever World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Qatar is making its first World Cup appearance this year on home soil, and it now has its first goal. Mohammed Muntari scored in the 78th minute of Friday’s...
Uruguay, South Korea Open Group H Play With Scoreless Draw
Another day, another scoreless draw in Qatar. Uruguay and South Korea ended their Group H opener with a final score of 0-0, marking the fourth such contest so far at the 2022 World Cup. Both sides had chances to break the stalemate, but nobody was able to get a goal across.
Qatar Becomes First Team Eliminated From 2022 World Cup Group Stage
The World Cup will continue without its host on the pitch. Qatar is officially the first team eliminated from the knockout round following the Netherlands and Ecuadors’ draw on Friday. They join South Africa as the only other host country to be eliminated in the group stage. Qatar opened...
Richarlison Brings Brazil to Life in the Second Half, Defeats Serbia 2-0
It’s safe to say, the canary yellow shirt is perhaps the most famous in the entire sports world. The boys in Brazil had a lot on their plate this Thanksgiving – and we don’t just mean turkey. After an exciting Group G brawl at Lusail Stadium, No....
How USMNT Can Advance in World Cup After Tie Vs. England
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Two games and two draws for the United States. After opening the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales, the USMNT and England played to a...
How to Watch Croatia vs. Canada in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Play
The reigning World Cup runner-up is ready to continue its 2022 journey, and it’s looking to finally get on the scoresheet. Croatia opened group play with a scoreless draw against Morocco. Despite owning 65% of possession, the team managed just two shots on goal against a beatable opponent. Next...
France Becomes First Team to Advance to Knockout Stage With Win Over Denmark
France's quest for back-to-back World Cups continues as it became the first team to advance to the knockout round following a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, they have Kylian Mbappé to thank. The 23-year-old phenom recorded a second-half brace for Les Bleus. After a scoreless first half,...
How to Watch Tunisia Vs. Australia in 2022 World Cup
We are approximately one week into the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the battles have been intense, to say the least. So far, Tunisia and Denmark’s first match resulted in a scoreless finish, whereas France beat Australia 4-1 during their first Group D faceoff. Now, Tunisia and Australia will face one another for both countries’ next matches in the group stage.
Lionel Messi, Argentina Bounce Back in Group C With 2-0 Win Over Mexico
Lionel Messi and Argentina are not going anywhere yet. Following Argentina’s shocking upset 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its Group C opener, La Albiceleste would’ve been eliminated from knockout contention with a loss against Mexico, which came into the game with a point after drawing 0-0 with Poland.
A hundred UK companies sign up for four-day week with no loss of pay
A hundred UK companies have signed up for a permanent four-day working week for all their employees with no loss of pay, a milestone in the campaign to fundamentally change Britain’s approach to work. The 100 companies employ a total of 2,600 staff – a tiny fraction of the...
Iranian Players End National Anthem Silence at World Cup Vs. Wales
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Iranian players sang their country’s national anthem ahead of their World Cup match against Wales on Friday, just four days after they stayed silent in an apparent act of support for protesters in Iran.
Senegal Scores Pair of Second-Half Goals to Fend Off Qatar
It took some patience, but Senegal remains in the hunt heading into the second week of World Cup action. After taking a 1-0 lead late in the first half, Senegal opened up the second half with a perfectly executed set piece. Ismail Jakob’s corner made contact with forward Famara Diedhiou’s head, and he buried the ball to the back post.
Top Three Moments From Day 6 of 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Day 6 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup saw the first team eliminated from knockout-round qualification. And it was the hosts that had their World Cup title dreams dashed.
Asia-Pacific Stocks Mostly Lower, Tokyo Inflation at Highest in 40 Years; U.S. Markets Closed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower as markets in the U.S. were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and slated to end its session early on Friday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.35% to close at 28,283.03 and the Topix ended...
Beijing Grinds to a Near Halt as China's Capital City Battles Covid With More Lockdowns
BEIJING — China's capital city is grinding to a near standstill as Covid controls spread. More and more apartment compounds in Beijing on Friday forbade residents from leaving for at least a few days. That's on top of a growing number of bans on business activity, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining.
U.S. Shoppers Alone in Boosting Black Friday Spend as Cost-Of-Living Crisis Hits Europe
Black Friday may offer an opportunity to bag a bargain, but many shoppers will be expecting steeper discounts this year. U.S. consumers are alone in planning to increase their spend this year, while European shoppers expect to cut back by as much as 18%, according to research. The findings come...
European Markets Slip at the End of Winning Week; Credit Suisse Falls to All-Time Low
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets fell slightly on Friday to close out an upbeat week, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes added to expectations that monetary policy tightening may slow down. The pan-European Stoxx 600 down 0.25% by late afternoon, though on course...
