Tallahassee, FL

Florida State offers coveted D2 tight end transfer on eve of Thanksgiving

By Dustin Lewis
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yE0n_0jM8emeX00

The Seminoles joined the rapidly growing recruitment on Wednesday evening.

The Seminoles are expected to be extremely active in the transfer portal once again with the college football season nearing its end. Florida State has brought in 30+ transfers under head coach Mike Norvell and his staff over the last couple of years, with the majority developing into starters or significant contributors.

READ MORE: Florida State flips four-star quarterback Brock Glenn from Ohio State

The FCS and D2 Transfer Portal windows opened up earlier this week. Since then, a plethora of players from those levels have publicly shared their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, Shorter star tight end Kyle Morlock announced his decision to search for a new program. The Seminoles joined his rapidly growing offer sheet on the eve of Thanksgiving.

Since entering the portal, Morlock has already received FBS offers from FSU, Tennessee, NC State, Pittsburgh, Missouri, Illinois, Tulane, and others.

Florida State will be in the market for a tight end transfer or two as the Seminoles currently don't have much traction with any high school players in the 2023 class.

Starting tight end Cam McDonald will graduate following the season while redshirt junior Wyatt Rector is projected to move on. Redshirt sophomore Markeston Douglas, redshirt sophomore Preston Daniel, sophomore Jackson West, true freshman Brian Courtney, and true freshman Jerrale Powers are anticipated to return. Douglas is a starter opposite of McDonald, Daniel plays sparingly, West has yet to suit up this season, while Courtney and Powers are both redshirting.

Morlock led Shorter in receiving with 30 catches for 446 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. He ended the season with 90+ yards in two of his final three games, including five grabs for 96 yards and a score in a win over North Greenville. He's totaled 51 catches for 808 yards and 11 touchdowns over the past two years.

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound tight end is a two-time first-team All Gulf South Conference nominee. The Georgia native expected to have two years to play at his next program.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for rivalry game against Florida Gators

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

