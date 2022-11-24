Read full article on original website
NHL
Grubauer helps Kraken defeat Golden Knights in return
LAS VEGAS -- Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves for the Seattle Kraken in a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday. Grubauer was making his first start since Oct. 21 (missed 11 games) because of a lower-body injury. He was the backup to Martin Jones the previous two games.
NHL
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
NHL
Lamoureux twins make journey to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame together
The 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Nov. 30 in St. Paul, Minnesota. This year's class is made of up Steve Cash, Jim Johannson, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Ryan Miller. Here, NHL.com staff writer Amalie Benjamin profiles Lamoureux-Davidson and Lamoureux-Morando. Kendall Coyne Schofield kept correcting herself. "I'm...
NHL
Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video
Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: LAK @ SJS - 0:42 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Los Angeles. Explanation: Video review determined that Los Angeles' Kevin Fiala preceded the puck into the offensive zone and therefore was in an off-side position prior to Adrian Kempe's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Rangers for Metropolitan clash
Maple Leafs, Red Wings look to keep rolling; Panthers try to rebound against Oilers. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Monday. Hudson River Rivalry renewed. The New Jersey...
NHL
Giroux gives Senators OT win against Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Claude Giroux scored 20 seconds into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Giroux deked Jonathan Quick on a breakaway after receiving a lengthy backhand pass from Tim Stutzle. "The whole goal was special," Ottawa...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Red-hot Robertson leads Stars against Avalanche
Streaks on line for Maple Leafs, Penguins; McDavid, Oilers take center stage against Rangers. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Saturday. Red-hot Robertson rolls into Colorado. Jason...
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in victory against Blues
TAMPA -- Brayden Point had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Friday. Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists for the Lightning (12-7-1), who have won five of their past six games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
NHL
Gostisbehere resurrected career with Coyotes, opening eyes around NHL
Defenseman would net significant return for Arizona if it pursued a trade. Shayne Gostisbehere's past and future trade value provide an appreciation for how far the defenseman has come during the past 16 months. The Arizona Coyotes acquired Gostisbehere along with second-round (defenseman Artem Duda) and seventh-round (traded to Montreal...
NHL
Blues use four-goal rally to stun Panthers in OT
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime, and the St. Louis Blues rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-4 at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Kyrou scored on a breakaway after taking a pass from Torey...
NHL
Schmid makes 33 saves, Devils defeat Sabres
BUFFALO -- The New Jersey Devils won for the 14th time in 15 games, 3-1 against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday. Akira Schmid made 33 saves for the Devils (17-4-0), who have won nine in a row on the road. Their 13-game winning streak ended Wednesday with a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Lightning
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start in goal tonight for the Sabres as the team welcomes the Tampa Bay Lightning to KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here. Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice after morning skate, indicating that he will make his third start this season since being recalled from Rochester on November 17 to fill in for an injured Eric Comrie.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Phillips Puts Up, College Goalies Shutout
This week in Blackhawks prospects: Savoie extends his point streak, success of Allan - Korchinski defensive pairing. As November quickly turns to December, the Blackhawks' prospects continue to shine through the approaching winter. A Look at Rockford. The high-scoring IceHogs won two of their last three games last week, splitting...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Addison, Johnston among best in Central Division
Wild defenseman leads in power-play points; Stars forward has five goals. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
NHL
Preview: November 26 vs. Calgary
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes wrap up a back-to-back set of games on home ice, hosting the Calgary Flames for a rare Saturday afternoon matchup. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 10-6-5 (25 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Overtime Loss to the Boston...
NHL
Ruff continues to adapt, becomes fifth NHL coach to win 800 games
NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff has found a way to adapt, listen and persevere in his 22 seasons as an NHL coach. The 62-year-old still enjoys the traditional practice, the video work, game planning, and, most importantly, watching his players excel in big moments. On Saturday he became the fifth...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. In addition, the team has placed forward Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) on Injured Reserve. McIntyre,...
