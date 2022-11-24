Hartland searching for answers after hockey loss to Livonia Stevenson

LIVONIA — Adversity is something Hartland rarely faces this early in a hockey season.

If the Eagles encounter it at all, it’s usually in the form of a mini slump during the dog days of the season or during a tough battle in the state playoffs.

For the most part, Hartland has made it look easy on its way to three state championships in the past four completed seasons and for much of coach Rick Gadwa’s 12 years at the helm.

But two games into the 2022-23 season, the Eagles are searching for answers.

Following a 3-0 loss to Livonia Stevenson Wednesday night at Eddie Edgar Ice Arena, Hartland is 0-2 for the first time since 2004-05, back when Gadwa was much closer to his playing days with the Eagles than his coaching days.

The losses have been to two of the elite programs in Michigan, but Hartland is considered part of that club. One week earlier, the Eagles lost 7-1 in their season opener to No. 1-ranked Detroit Catholic Central. Stevenson is ranked No. 3 in Division 1, while Hartland will undoubtedly fall from the No. 2 spot when the next rankings are released.

The silver lining for the Eagles is hockey is the longest high school season. They have three months to find their game before the start of the state playoffs.

“There’s that fine line of, hey, you’ve got all this time,” Gadwa said. “You don’t want to be too little, too late at some point. But we have a long way to go. Again, it’s blending this group of guys who have returned and our new faces and getting everyone on the same page.

"Once we get corrected, which we’re working on pretty intensely right now, we’ll get there. It’s just gonna take time. Guys have to embrace the fact it’s a process. If they don’t embrace that, we’re going to have more games like this.”

During Gadwa’s first 11 seasons, Hartland had a 19-3 record in the first two games of the season. A notable loss was an 11-3 decision against Stevenson in the second game of 2013-14, a year in which the Eagles regrouped to reach the state Division 2 championship game. Even last season, Stevenson beat Hartland 4-2 before Thanksgiving, but the Eagles won the next two matchups and the state Division 2 title.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Gadwa said. “They’re going to have to figure that out as a group, for sure. Stevenson, I give them a ton of credit. I thought they looked almost in midseason form, especially their play without the puck, the way they angled us, the way they sealed us, the way they took a lot of ice away. They found their holes, they took it, they hemmed us a couple times when they needed to, wore us down. I thought they were a better team. I thought they were better coached tonight.”

The Eagles hope to bounce back much like Stevenson did from a 6-0 season-opening loss to Lake Forest Academy of Illinois.

“We came a long way since the weekend,” Spartans coach David Mitchell said. “We spent the weekend in Lake Forest and played well in the scrimmage game and then didn’t play well in the regular game. We had a lot of work to do. I don’t know about midseason form, but we definitely took a big step forward tonight.”

Stevenson got a 22-save shutout performance from senior goalie Riley Martin, who was making his high school debut after playing AAA hockey.

Martin had to be particularly sharp during the third period, as Stevenson killed a 48-second 5-on-3 power play to start the period and a two-minute power play in the final 2:22 with the score 2-0.

“It’s pretty intense out there, but I just try to stay calm and controlled as I can, and it worked,” Martin said.

The Eagles didn’t allow a goal 10 seconds in like they did in the loss to Catholic Central, but they did find themselves in a hole just 4:18 into the game when freshman Garrett Teahan scored from inside the right point.

Stevenson took a 2-0 lead 1:06 into the second period when Derek Buchanan scored on a breakaway after taking a long outlet pass from defenseman Charlie Ward. A recurring issue for Hartland in the early going has been allowing breakaways and odd-man rushes that turn into goals.

“It’s an awareness and it’s making sure we’re not letting guys behind us and we’re able to stay on the defensive side, and we just didn’t,” Gadwa said. “That’s definitely something we addressed a little bit this week. We’re going to keep addressing it.”

With Hartland on a power play with a chance to get within a goal, Ward sealed the victory by scoring into an empty net with 56.5 seconds left on a clearing attempt from behind Stevenson's icing line.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 5, Brighton 2

St. Mary’s scored three third-period goals, including two empty-netters, after Brighton rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game 2-2 after two periods.

Down 2-0 after one period, Brighton evened the score on second-period goals by Cameron Duffany and Dominic Vincent.

The game remained tied until Morris Hunter scored with 4:18 remaining. Matthew Waring scored two empty-net goals in the final 1:08.

Brighton (1-1) outshot St. Mary’s, 26-22.

St. Mary’s (2-0) is ranked No. 3 in Division 3, while Brighton is No. 4 in Division 1.

