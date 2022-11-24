ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Saoirse Cat
2d ago

😻 Best wishes, dear Flossie! I have 2 22-year old sisters, one is strong and very active, the other is slowing down. I know exactly when I trapped them for the city because I was sitting in the "meow mobile" listening to the Salt Lake Olympics while watching the flags on the traps. Black cats didn't adopt well and became part of my family. I know Flossie's family cherish every day with her! It's a special blessing to have a unique fur friend. The time together may be extended by living your normal routine and not putting them out there for publicity which can stress them. ConCATulations, Flossie❤!

Reply
2
Related
NBC News

Owner of world’s oldest living dog has this advice

When California resident Alex Wolf went with his college roommates to adopt a dog from a shelter two decades ago, he had no idea that the little dog would still be his pet over half his life later — let alone be named the “oldest dog living” by Guinness World Records.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC

One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the oldest person to have ever lived

Imagine living to be 122 years old while eating over 2 pounds of chocolate every week. Jeanne Calment was born in Arles, France on February 21, 1875. She married wealthy store owner Fernand Calment on April 8, 1896 when she was 21 years old.
Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
Jenn Leach

Signs your cat is happy (from a cat expert)

Have you ever wondered if your cat is truly happy? Cat expert Jackson Galaxy (@jacksongalaxy on TikTok) shared some things you might not know about your cat's mood. This Tik Tok video starring the cat expert garnered over 6 million views, over 816,000 likes, 4,400+ comments, and 36,000+ shares. Here it is:
WGME

The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe

(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
MAINE STATE
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
People

Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python

The boy was enjoying a day by the pool with family in New South Wales, Australia, when the non-venomous snake emerged from the brush A 5-year-old Australian boy is in good condition after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a 10-foot-long python. "Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake... he was pretty good actually," Beau Blake's father, Ben, told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a residence in New...
Harper's Bazaar

The Princess of Wales wears a high-street jumper dress

The Princess of Wales demonstrated how to master workwear dressing in the colder months yesterday, stepping out in a cosy jumper dress. But instead of wearing a luxury label, Kate turned to the high-street – as she often does – opting for an affordable knitted design from Mango. She paired it with co-ordinating pieces in similar shades of green, during a royal visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon.
a-z-animals.com

See ‘Sampson’ – The Largest Horse Ever Recorded

Horses are majestic and versatile creatures, and some horse breeds are known for their incredible size! Many of the heaviest and tallest horses are used as draft and working horses. Others have gained recognition for their massive weight and height alone. For instance, the world’s largest recorded horse stood 85 inches high and weighed more than some car models do today! Discover just how big some horses can be!
WISCONSIN STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the tallest man to have ever graced the Earth

How would you react if you found out there was a man that stood nearly 9 feet tall and towered over everyone who came into contact with him?. There will never be another tall man to break the record. I'll explain. Sultan Kosen now holds the title of tallest man alive, standing 8 feet 2.8 inches tall. The tallest woman currently alive is Zeng Jinlian, who stands a stunning 8 feet 1 inches tall. They fall far short of it. A grizzly bear standing on its hind legs was actually taller than the tallest man who has ever lived. He appeared to be of average height at birth but swiftly grew to a remarkable height of 5 feet 4 by the time he was five.He outgrew his father at the age of eight, and at 8 feet.5 inches, he was the tallest teenager ever. He is Robert Wadlow, who stands 8 feet 11 inches tall. His pituitary hyperplasia, which was never addressed, was the reason for his remarkable size. Robert unfortunately passed away at the young age of 22 due to a bacterial blister on his legs.
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location

Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.

Comments / 0

Community Policy