ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pataskala, OH

City of Pataskala public notices for Nov. 24

By Special to Pataskala Standard
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vxxd_0jM8c5lP00

The City of Pataskala has announced the following public hearing and meetings.

City Council to hold organizational meeting

The Council of the City of Pataskala will hold an organizational meeting on Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers in City Hall, located at 621 W. Broad St. The Council of the City of Pataskala will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Any business that may properly come before this public body may be considered and acted upon at this meeting.

Personnel Board of Review to hold organizational meeting

The City of Pataskala Personnel Board of Review will hold an organizational meeting on Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, located at 621 W. Broad St., Pataskala, Ohio.

All residents are welcome to attend.

Records Commission to hold organizational meeting

The City of Pataskala Records Commission will hold an organizational meeting on Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 621 W. Broad St. The City of Pataskala Records Commission will meet in regular session immediately following this organizational meeting. Any other business that may properly come before this public body may be considered and acted upon at this meeting.

All residents are welcome to attend.

Public hearing scheduled for rezoning of property along Ohio 310

The City of Pataskala Council will hold a public hearing on Jan. 17, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 621 W. Broad St., Pataskala, Ohio.

The following rezoning will be considered:

An ordinance to rezone property located at 7164 Hazelton-Etna Road, parcel number 064-153276-00.000, totaling 4.63 +/- acres in the City of Pataskala, from the Local Business (LB) zoning classification to the Planned Development District (PDD) zoning classification.

All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

All documents pertaining to the above will be available for examination at City Hall, 621 W. Broad St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information submitted by the City of Pataskala.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware Gazette

Genoa Twp. to remove ‘unwarranted’ stop signs

WESTERVILLE — Genoa Township recently posted on social media that it has some stop signs that are unwarranted. “In response to a Request for Engineering Assistance (REA) from the Township, the Delaware County Engineer’s Office has submitted the results of a study of the existing stop signs located at the following intersections: Saint Andrews Drive at Frasier Road; Somerset Avenue at Gainey Court and Annandale Court; Hilmar Drive at Grisham Street; Hilmar Drive at Pine Hollow Drive,” said the township website.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each.  The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Franklin County Auditor Issues $5 Million Refund

Local schools, libraries and municipalities are getting a cash refund from the Franklin County Auditor, according to a release issued this morning announcing the rebate. The funds were originally collected to pay for real estate reappraisals and updates but were not fully utilized. “Due to the ongoing commitment to being...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

SGT. KOCHERAN: Stable and giving two thumbs up

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County deputy who was shot in the line of duty earlier this month has been moved from critical to stable. Sergeant Eric Kocheran was ambushed on November 17 outside of the county Sheriff’s office by a gunman. Kocheran was shot once in the chest, grazing his heart, collapsing his lung, and lodging a bullet in his liver. He was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus in life-threatening condition and since undergone several surgeries.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Knox Sheriff's Office, Mount Vernon PD warn of scammers

MOUNT VERNON – Local law enforcement officials warn that with the holidays, scammers will increase their efforts to separate Knox County and Mount Vernon residents from their money. A spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told the Mount Vernon News that criminals generally look for checks and personal...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Columbus TikTok Doctor Has Medical License Suspended For Alleged Botched Surgeries

A plastic surgeon who amassed more than 844,000 followers and 14.6 million likes on TikTok has been suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, who goes by ROXY Plastic Surgery on social media, was suspended by the State Medical Board on November 18, due to what the board saw as “clear and convincing evidence” that Dr. Grawe violated sections of the Ohio Revised Code, stating that “Dr. Grawe’s continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

The co-founder of one of the most iconic events in Columbus has died

Jim Lorimer, the co-founder of the beloved Arnold Sports Festival, has died at 96 years old. His death was announced in a Tweet from Arnold Schwarzenegger. “I am devastated that I won’t sit with him again and hear his wisdom, or critique bodybuilders together, or just laugh and laugh. My thoughts are with Bob, Kathy, Jeff, and the whole Lorimer family, but I also know that Jim isn’t gone,” Schwarzenegger said through Twitter.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton Woman Injured in Accident

A Coshocton woman is flown to Grant Medical Center following a Friday night accident. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that 54-year-old Velma Wilson was traveling west on County Road 16 in the 50000 block in Lafayette Township, when she lost control of the vehicle, went left of center, struck a guardrail and then went over the guard rail, striking a tree.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
10TV

Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting on Thursday in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police were called to the 900 block of South Roys Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found a victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Police said the...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Three-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD—The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 6:40 PM, on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., age 55, of Canton, was operating a...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Two robberies reported in city

Police recently responded to two alleged robberies in the City of Washington Court House — with an arrest made in one incident and an ongoing investigation in the other. On Nov. 15 at approximately 6 p.m., Washington Police Department officers responded to the Highland Avenue Flagway station on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Officers were advised that the suspect fled in a vehicle on State Route 41 right before officers arrived on the scene.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

South Linden shooting victim identified

An earlier story on the fatal shooting of Anthony Elmore can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A victim has been identified in a fatal shooting that took place in South Linden earlier this week. On Nov. 22, just after 7:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1100 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy