At Least 62 Killed and Hundreds Injured as 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia
"The majority who died were hit by buildings," said one local official Dozens of people died and hundreds more are injured after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia on Monday, with local officials saying the number of victims will likely continue to increase. At least 62 people have died, according to the latest information from Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB). Additionally, over 700 people are injured, according to CNN, NBC News, and The Wall Street Journal. "The majority who died were hit by buildings. Some were hit on the head," said Herman Suherman,...
watchers.news
Strong and shallow M6.8 earthquake hits southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG as M6.8, hit southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia at 13:37 UTC on November 18, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS is reporting M6.9 at a depth of 10 km; EMSC M6.7 at a depth of 10 km.
At least 162 dead after earthquake topples homes, buildings on Indonesia's Java island
The magnitude 5.6 temblor damaged dozens of buildings and sent residents scrambling out into the streets for safety on Java, Indonesia's main island.
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning
An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
Photos and videos show the deadly moment a suspension bridge collapsed into a river in India, leaving survivors clinging to shredded cables
More than 400 people plunged into the Machhu River in India as authorities continue searching for survivors.
natureworldnews.com
Buildings Collapsed and Vehicles Thrown Into Sea as Landslides Hit Italian Island; At Least 12 People Reported Missing
Landslides struck the island of Ischia in Italy following heavy rain on Saturday, November 26, leaving at least 12 people missing. Local sources said the mudslides caused buildings to collapse and vehicles to be thrown into the sea as the disaster shook the Italian island, where the port town of Casamicciola Terme on the part was affected.
watchers.news
Human-induced M5.3 earthquake, series of aftershocks hit western Texas, U.S.
A shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M5.3, hit western Texas at 21:32 UTC on November 16, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 8.3 km (5.1 miles). The quake was followed by a series of aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 2.6 to 4.1. The epicenter was located...
maritime-executive.com
Missing Cargo Ship Found Drifting in Indonesia with Crew Safely Aboard
Indonesian authorities are reporting that the cargo ship reported missing four days ago was located Monday evening with the crew safely aboard. Few details were released, but reports indicate that the vessel was being moved to the port of Dobo with 13 crewmembers. The captain and an engineer were ill and evacuated.
Voice of America
Six Dead After Powerful Earthquake Hits Nepal, Rattles New Delhi
KATHMANDU, Nepal — An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Nepal early Wednesday, killing at least six people, destroying multiple houses in the western district of Doti and shaking the Indian capital New Delhi, officials said. Five other people were seriously injured as eight houses collapsed, said Bhola Bhatta, deputy...
watchers.news
45 people injured during severe shaking caused by M6.1 earthquake in western Turkey
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.1, hit Düzce, western Turkey at 01:08 UTC on November 23, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.0 at a depth of 7 km (4.3 miles). The Istanbul-based Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute reported the quake as M6.0.
natureworldnews.com
Earthquake in Indonesia Kills At Least 162 People, Leaves Hundreds Injured as Tremor Strikes Heavily Populated Areas
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds of others in Indonesia on Monday, November 21. The deadly quake resulted in collapsed buildings and homes, as well as damaged infrastructure, resulting in widespread blackouts and lack of water supply. The recent catastrophic event prompted a major...
A volcanic eruption in 1815 resulted in 1816 being known as ¨The Year Without A Summer.¨
1816 has come to be known as the year without a summer—the after-effects of a volcanic eruption in Indonesia. On April 5th, 1815, Mount Tambora erupted on the island of Sumbawa, Indonesia.
watchers.news
Rare M6.0 earthquake in the North Pacific Ocean
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit the North Pacific Ocean, far off the coast of California, at 04:53 UTC on November 2, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth. The epicenter...
Hawaii On Alert As Earthquakes Rattle World's Largest Active Volcano
Geologists have reported a spike of earthquakes near the summit of Mauna Loa on Hawaii's Big Island.
More than 50 earthquakes rattle Hawaii volcano in past 24 hours, geologists say
Mauna Loa is not erupting, and is not at imminent risk of erupting, officials said.
maritime-executive.com
Indonesian Cargo Ship Disappears off New Guinea
Indonesian authorities have a search and rescue mission underway in the eastern portion of the country after an inter-island cargo vessel was reported missing over the weekend. They are reporting that the vessel was operating with a crew of 16 aboard and that no distress message was received. The 3,861...
Indonesian boy, 6, buried under debris for two days after earthquake pulled out alive
A six-year-old boy has been rescued from the rubble of his house two days after a deadly earthquake struck Indonesia, which killed 271 and injured hundreds.Azka Maulana Malik managed to survive the destruction despite going without food or water for two days. He was saved by a wall which held up another collapsed structure, preventing it from falling from him. His grandmother was found next to him but had unfortunately died by the time rescuers got to them.“He was found on the left side of the house, on a bed. He was protected by a pillow and there was...
watchers.news
Shallow M6.2 earthquake hits near the coast of Bio-Bio, Chile
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by Chile’s National Seismological Center (CSN) as M6.2, hit near the coast of Bio-Bio, Chile at 02:24 UTC on November 13, 2022 (23:25 LT on November 12). The agency is reporting a depth of 20 km (12.4 miles). USGS is reporting M6.2 at a depth of 18 km (11.1 miles), and EMSC M6.3 at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).
Indonesia earthquake: many of those killed were schoolchildren, says official
The death toll from the earthquake that struck Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday has risen to 268, and many of the dead are schoolchildren, officials have said as rescuers raced against time to find survivors. The quake, centred in the Cianjur region of West Java province, struck...
Indonesians pray outdoors after deadly quake destroys town
CIANJUR, Indonesia, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Indonesians prayed out in the open next to rice paddies and in the streets on Friday, after an earthquake flattened their town in western Java and left nearly 300 of their community dead.
