A Possible Railroad Strike During the Holiday Season Would Risk $2 Billion Per Day
A threatened railroad worker strike that appeared to have been derailed by the Biden administration is now back on track and chugging quickly toward the holiday season. Four of the 12 unions representing workers on America's freight rail lines have voted to reject a new contract proposed by a special presidential mediation board, once again raising the possibility of an economy-crippling strike next month. The unions that rejected the deal are now indicating that they want additional concessions from the railroads beyond what was negotiated by the Biden administration during the summer, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Great Moments in Unintended Consequences (Vol. 9)
Great moments in unintended consequences—when something that sounds like a great idea goes horribly wrong. Watch the whole series. The problem: The Spanish army is besieging Antwerp, shelling approaching merchant ships and causing food prices inside the city to rise. The solution: Enact strict price controls on food!. Sounds...
Brickbat: The In Crowd
A conservative legal group has filed a civil rights complaint against the Providence, R.I., school system with the U.S. Department of Education over the system's "Educator of Color Loan Forgiveness Program." The program helps pay off teachers' student loans, but only if the teachers "identify as Asian, Black, Indigenous, Latino, biracial, or multi-racial."
