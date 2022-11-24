ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

It's time for Fitz to clean house

It was fitting that Illinois drove the final nail in Northwestern’s 2022 season by hammering the Wildcats 41-3 on Saturday. The Illini, in their second year under head coach Bret Bielema, are heading to a bowl game. The Wildcats, in their 17th year under head coach Pat Fitzgerald, are heading into an offseason of uncertainty, soul-searching and, hopefully, drastic change.
Cadillac ‘gave us his all’

AUBURN | An unforgettable four weeks came to an end in Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. The first thing Cadillac Williams did as his players left the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium was to shake each of their hands or give them a hug or both. “They done changed my life for...
FINAL: Alabama 49, Auburn 27

TUSCALOOSA | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against No. 7 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. ** Alabama made it 49-27 on a 23-yard TD run following an on-side kick return to AU's 27-yard line late in the 4th quarter. ** Alex McPherson made a 32-yard FG to cut UA's lead...
BMatt’s Monday musings

In Saturday night’s postgame interview in the bowels of Bryant-Denny Stadium he looked like a man that was exhausted after a month-long journey, but damn proud of what he and his team accomplished. In some respects, I wonder if playing for Cadillac is much like it was playing for...
