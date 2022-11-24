Read full article on original website
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 11/27/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) visit the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Seahawks prediction and pick. Las Vegas has lost three of their last four games and sits three games back from the AFC...
NFL Analysis Network
Russell Wilson Reveals Massive Problem For Broncos
The 2022 season has been a disastrous one for the Denver Broncos. They made a huge splash in the offseason by acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks but that trade hasn’t had the positive impact that the franchise was hoping it would. There was optimism that Wilson would...
Yardbarker
Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: An apology to Geno Smith
After writing that, I’d rather set my eyes ablaze than watch the Seattle Seahawks offense… I owe someone an apology. As a person who isn’t always the quickest to admit they’re wrong, this article is tough to write. The Seahawks have already matched my preseason prediction for wins, and they still have 7 games left to play.
Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown edging closer to 2022 debut
It’s been a long road back for Seattle Seahawks second-year cornerback Tre Brown, who suffered a torn patellar tendon to end his rookie season. Now back on the active roster, Brown is edging closer to making his 2022 debut. Brown was a full-go this week in practice, but coach...
FOX Sports
Seahawks happy to be home for a while, set to host Raiders
SEATTLE (AP) — There was an underrated aspect to what the Seattle Seahawks accomplished through their first 10 games and their surprising surge to the top of the NFC West. They did most of it away from home and flew plenty of miles in the process — most recently to Germany, where they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before their bye week.
Chicago Bears game today: New York Jets tap QB Mike White to start
The Bears were still in wait-and-see mode with Fields, who was listed as questionable for the game after being limited at practice all week with what he said is a separated left shoulder with ligament damage within the AC joint.
Matthew Stafford's symptoms improving, Rams don't plan to shut QB down
Matthew Stafford left last week’s game against the Saints with concussion-like symptoms, so the Rams evaluated him just to be on the safe side. He was placed in the concussion protocol but wasn’t diagnosed with a concussion. Among the symptoms he felt was numbness in his legs, but...
'He Just Knows': Inside Seahawks Rookie OT Abraham Lucas' 'Mentality'
Seattle Seahawks rookie right tackle Abraham Lucas has handled his business on the field despite facing challenges from some of the league's best, in large part due to how he's approached the business off the gridiron.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Laquon Treadwell: Bumped to active roster
Was elevated from the Seahawks' practice squad to their active roster Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports. Treadwell enjoyed his best NFL campaign with Jacksonville last season, racking up 33 receptions on 51 targets for 434 yards and one touchdown over 12 games. He joined Seattle's practice squad Nov. 1 and will now suit up for the first time this season. With DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin all healthy and filling the top three slots on the wide receiver depth chart, Treadwell and Seattle's other remaining wideouts could have a hard time seeing opportunities Sunday against the Raiders.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Missing fourth straight game
Tomlinson (calf) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Since picking up a calf issue back in Week 8, Tomlinson didn't practice before being designated inactive for each of the Vikings' previous three contests. While the team didn't hold sessions this week, he was listed as limited on all three injury reports, leading to a questionable designation for Week 12. Ultimately, Minnesota will take a cautious approach with Tomlinson and keep him in street clothes Thursday with an eye toward returning to action Sunday, Dec. 4 against the Jets, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win
Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
Cardinals Place Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries on IR
The Arizona Cardinals made a handful of roster moves ahead of their Week 12 meeting against the Los Angeles Chargers. Headlines were made when Arizona activated Marquise Brown from the injured reserve/designated for return list. His 21 day practice window opened last week, as his recovery has gone better than expected.
X-Factors for Raiders vs. Seahawks
These are the players that could swing the game on Sunday between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks
Yardbarker
Raiders Preview: Raiders And Seahawks Heading In Opposite Directions
One team has six wins, the other has three — just as expected, right? When you looked at the season schedule heading into Week 1, we knew this would be a battle between one of the worst teams in the league and one fighting for a playoff spot. The...
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Giants score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for NFC East bout on Thanksgiving
The Cowboys host the Giants in a key NFC East clash. Sandwiched between two other Thanksgiving games is our Texas-sized matchup between the Cowboys and Giants. The visiting Giants, on the strength of two big interceptions, takes a 13-7 lead at intermission. After a defensive-dominated opening quarter, the Cowboys took...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Added to injury report
Robinson (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Robinson practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Ravens' Week 12 injury report Thursday is notable, especially on the heels of a nine-catch, 128-yard effort in this past Sunday's 13-3 win over the Panthers. Friday's final report will add further context with regard to Robinson's chances of suiting up this weekend versus the Jaguars, but if he's out or limited, added wideout snaps would be available for James Proche and Tylan Wallace.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Sustains oblique injury
Benford suffered an oblique injury in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Benford played 32 snaps while tallying four tackles prior to exiting the game. There was no official diagnosis provided, though coach Sean McDermott noted that Benford is week-to-week. That puts his status for Thursday's Week 13 matchup against the Patriots in serious jeopardy.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play against Atlanta
Gordon is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to right groin injury maintenance. Gordon is likely sitting out Friday's game because it is the first leg of a back-to-back. While Gordon will likely play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Garrison Matthews should see extended minutes in his absence against Atlanta.
