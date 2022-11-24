Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Packers Receive Disappointing Injury Update On Defensive Star
The last few weeks have been tough on the Green Bay Packers from an injury perspective. While the players who are healthy and able to play will never use injuries as an excuse, it is certainly tough to keep up a level of play with how banged up some of the guys on the field are and how many impact players they are missing.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 12 picks: Packers upset Eagles in primetime, Bengals top Titans in rematch of playoff clash
It's Thanksgiving Week and we all know what that means around here: Instead of football picks, I'm going to share all my favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you!. Actually, that's a lie. I have no recipes. I've never cooked a turkey in my life, I've never been within five feet of a green bean casserole and I'm not even sure how mashed potatoes are made. I think you just get potatoes and mash them, but I can't say that with 100% certainty.
Chicago Bears game today: New York Jets tap QB Mike White to start
The Bears were still in wait-and-see mode with Fields, who was listed as questionable for the game after being limited at practice all week with what he said is a separated left shoulder with ligament damage within the AC joint.
Matthew Stafford's symptoms improving, Rams don't plan to shut QB down
Matthew Stafford left last week’s game against the Saints with concussion-like symptoms, so the Rams evaluated him just to be on the safe side. He was placed in the concussion protocol but wasn’t diagnosed with a concussion. Among the symptoms he felt was numbness in his legs, but...
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Sitting out Sunday
Eskridge (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a Week 11 bye, Eskridge is the only Seahawks player on the 53-man roster who has an injury designation as the team returns to action Sunday. Eskridge suffered the bruised hand in the Seahawks' Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers in Munich, and though he was expected to be good to go following the bye week, he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Look for either Dareke Young or Penny Hart to step in Sunday for Eskridge as the Seahawks' No. 4 receiver.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win
Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Missing fourth straight game
Tomlinson (calf) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Since picking up a calf issue back in Week 8, Tomlinson didn't practice before being designated inactive for each of the Vikings' previous three contests. While the team didn't hold sessions this week, he was listed as limited on all three injury reports, leading to a questionable designation for Week 12. Ultimately, Minnesota will take a cautious approach with Tomlinson and keep him in street clothes Thursday with an eye toward returning to action Sunday, Dec. 4 against the Jets, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
CBS Sports
Travis Kelce by the numbers: Chiefs star on pace for best season ever by TE, but is he greatest of all-time?
Travis Kelce continues to state his case as the greatest tight end to ever play the game, climbing the ladder amongst the elite players at his position. Creeping up on 10,000 receiving yards in his career, Kelce is set to become the fifth tight end in NFL history to reach the plateau.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Hunter Henry, Bill Belichick address controversial overturned TD in loss to Vikings: 'I caught it'
On Thanksgiving night, the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings battled it out in a back-and-forth game that went down to the wire. After the 33-26 Vikings victory, there was one play in particular that kept being brought up, a Hunter Henry touchdown that was called back, after it was ruled he did not maintain possession as he hit the ground. The Patriots tight end was visibly upset after it was reversed and he maintains that it should have been a catch and score.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Free agency looms
Mayfield is set to become a free agent after this season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This season will be the last of the five-year, $7.25 million contract that Mayfield signed under former GM Garth Snow. Mayfield is a solid third-pair defender who is probably due a raise in free agency. He would likely command between $3-4 million per season on the open market, which might be more than the Islanders are willing to pay a soon-to-be 31-year-old defender.
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Giants score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for NFC East bout on Thanksgiving
The Cowboys host the Giants in a key NFC East clash. Sandwiched between two other Thanksgiving games is our Texas-sized matchup between the Cowboys and Giants. The visiting Giants, on the strength of two big interceptions, takes a 13-7 lead at intermission. After a defensive-dominated opening quarter, the Cowboys took...
CBS Sports
Seahawks vs. Raiders: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
The Seattle Seahawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field after a week off. The Seahawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Seattle didn't...
CBS Sports
Matt Canada addresses Bengals LB Germain Pratt's criticism of Steelers offense: 'There's a back story to that'
It's been a tough season for Matt Canada. The Steelers' second-year offensive coordinator has been the center of intense criticism as Pittsburgh's offense has struggled to score points this season. And while Canada's unit did score a career-high 30 points against Cincinnati this past Sunday, they managed to score just 10 points in the second half (the last score coming in the game's final minute) while netting just 139 total yards in a 37-30 loss.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland
Ibaka is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Sustains oblique injury
Benford suffered an oblique injury in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Benford played 32 snaps while tallying four tackles prior to exiting the game. There was no official diagnosis provided, though coach Sean McDermott noted that Benford is week-to-week. That puts his status for Thursday's Week 13 matchup against the Patriots in serious jeopardy.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12, 2022: Model says start James Conner, but sit Brandin Cooks
Having a strong grasp on the Week 12 Fantasy football projections will help you set the best Fantasy football lineups possible. Four quarterbacks are coming off the bench this week, as Sam Darnold (Panthers), Mike White (Jets), Bryce Perkins (Rams), and Kyle Allen (Texans) will make their first starts of the year. Their promotions could have an impact on the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for respective receivers like D.J. Moore, Garrett Wilson, Van Jefferson, and Brandin Cooks. Which players' arrows are pointing up and should find a way into your Week 12 Fantasy football lineups? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Chris Lammons: Suffers potential setback
Lammons (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams. Lammons suffered a concussion in Week 10 and also sat out Week 11. After returning to practice Wednesday and Thursday, it appeared that Lammons was on track to suit up against the Rams. However, he failed to log any participation Friday, suggesting he suffered a potential setback while placing his status for Sunday in jeopardy.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Added to injury report
Robinson (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Robinson practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Ravens' Week 12 injury report Thursday is notable, especially on the heels of a nine-catch, 128-yard effort in this past Sunday's 13-3 win over the Panthers. Friday's final report will add further context with regard to Robinson's chances of suiting up this weekend versus the Jaguars, but if he's out or limited, added wideout snaps would be available for James Proche and Tylan Wallace.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst says it feels 'absolutely f---ing incredible' to be part of defending AFC champs
The first completion on the Bengals' first scoring drive during last Sunday's win over Pittsburgh wasn't thrown to Tee Higgins, Cincinnati's 1,000-yard receiver. It also wasn't thrown to former Pro Bowl wideout Tyler Boyd. Instead, Joe Burrow found tight end Hayden Hurst, who beat man coverage before pulling down Burrow's pass, rumbling inside Steelers territory.
