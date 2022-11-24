The Hornets will debut their 2022-2023 city jerseys tonight against a red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves team, who has won their last five games. The Hornets broke their five-game home losing streak last game with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. It was just the second home win of the season for the hornets. Charlotte are 2-6 at home this season and Minnesota is 5-3 on the road. Last season, these teams split the season series 1-1, with both winning on their home floor. It will be an earlier start time for this game as tip-off will be at 5:00 PM EST.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO