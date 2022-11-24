Read full article on original website
Ja Morant Shares Support For Klay Thompson
The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors had some contentious back and forth dialogue for months following their Western Conference Semi-Finals matchup last season, but the mutual respect may have begun replacing those contentious feelings. The mutual respect was always there, but with shots being thrown throughout the summer by both sides, the feelings seemed to remain hostile even months after their series.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Power L.A. To Another Win Over Spurs, 105-94
Your Los Angeles Lakers find themselves back in the winners' circle tonight, having vanquished the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 behind big games from stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The victory, L.A.'s first on the road all year, moves the club to a still-bad 6-11 record, which puts them 1.5 games ahead of the now 6-14 Spurs in the Western Conference standings.
Shake Milton Has Career Night vs. Orlando Magic
With the starting backcourt duo of Tyrese Maxey and James Harden recovering from injuries, the Philadelphia 76ers have leaned on their backups, Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, to step up and control the offense for the time being. Without the star trio of Maxey, Harden, and the center Joel...
Gilgeous-Alexander Leads OKC Past Chicago in Overtime
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night at the Paycom Center, ending a three-game losing streak for OKC. DeMar DeRozan led the way for Chicago with 30 points, six assists and five rebounds. Fifth-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s top scorer once again, tallying 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Ahead of Celtics’ Game Against Kings, Joe Mazzulla Discusses the Similarities and Differences Between the NBA’s Highest-Scoring Offenses
The only NBA team generating more points per game than the Boston Celtics, who are producing 119.7 per contest, is the one in town for Friday night's matchup at TD Garden. The Sacramento Kings are averaging 120 points in their first 17 games, helping them get off to a 10-7 start this season.
Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Set To Return Vs. Spurs
Tonight at 5 p.m. PT, your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting one major reinforcement: 37-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James has been listed as available for today's contest against the San Antonio Spurs, per the league's latest injury report. James has missed L.A.'s last five straight contests due to a...
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Washington Wizards Friday Night
The Miami Heat notched another win without Max Strus and Jimmy Butler in the starting lineup. The star of the night was center Bam Adebayo, who recorded 38 points and 12 rebounds. Adebayo’s 18-point first quarter set the tone for one of the best performances of his career. Adebayo’s...
NBA suspends Lakers’ Beverley 3 games for shoving Ayton
The NBA gave Patrick Beverley a three-game suspension Thursday, two days after the Los Angeles Lakers guard was ejected for shoving Phoenix's Deandre Ayton from behind. The suspension will cost Beverley $268,966, or about 2.1% of his $13 million salary. It's the second time Beverley has been suspended for shoving...
Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview
The Hornets will debut their 2022-2023 city jerseys tonight against a red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves team, who has won their last five games. The Hornets broke their five-game home losing streak last game with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. It was just the second home win of the season for the hornets. Charlotte are 2-6 at home this season and Minnesota is 5-3 on the road. Last season, these teams split the season series 1-1, with both winning on their home floor. It will be an earlier start time for this game as tip-off will be at 5:00 PM EST.
Montrezl Harrell Praises Paul Reed’s Selflessness
The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have a primary backup behind the starting center Joel Embiid. Instead, Doc Rivers has utilized several prospects in the position depending on the situation. If the Sixers want to go with a small-ball lineup, they tend to shift PJ Tucker to the five. If Rivers...
Darius Bazley Finding Success In New Role with Thunder
From New Balance intern to a late first-round pick playing meaningful minutes in the first round of the playoffs as a rookie, Darius Bazley has had quite the journey as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, in the final year of his rookie contract, the 6-foot-9 athletic forward is finally making some noise in his first 13 games of the 2022-23 season.
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
Sources: Matthew Stafford uncertain to return this season
The Rams are uncertain when or if quarterback Matthew Stafford will return this season, league sources told ESPN.
