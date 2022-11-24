ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Tulsa 37, Houston 30

HOU_Dell 68 punt return (Ramsey kick), 7:18. HOU_Golden 27 pass from Tune (Ramsey kick), 1:14. TLSA_Stokes 1 pass from Braxton (Long kick), 3:58. HOU_Dell 13 pass from Tune (Ramsey kick), 1:57. TLSA_Braxton 37 run (Long kick), :23. Third Quarter. TLSA_Santana 52 pass from Braxton (Long kick), 13:00. HOU_FG Ramsey 20,...
TULSA, OK
TCU 79, No. 25 Iowa 66

IOWA (5-1) P.McCaffery 0-5 0-0 0, Murray 4-14 1-2 11, Rebraca 3-6 3-4 9, Perkins 7-15 1-2 15, Sandfort 2-5 3-3 7, C.McCaffery 0-3 0-0 0, Dix 0-0 1-2 1, Ogundele 0-0 0-0 0, Ulis 7-8 0-0 15, Bowen 3-5 2-2 8, Mulvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 11-15 66.
FORT WORTH, TX
No. 3 Kansas hosts Texas Southern following Barnes' 30-point performance

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks after Davon Barnes scored 30 points in Texas Southern's 78-63 loss to the Samford Bulldogs. The Jayhawks are 3-0 in home games. Kansas ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 10.6 offensive...
HOUSTON, TX
North Texas plays UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-3) vs. North Texas Mean Green (5-1) BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Wilmington Seahawks and the North Texas Mean Green square off at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas. The Mean Green have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. North Texas averages 9.3 turnovers per game and...
WILMINGTON, NC

