Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

Cavaliers Buzz: Trade Rumors, Osman, Allen, Injury Updates

Rounding up the latest NBA buzz surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, including trade rumors and injury updates. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are both questionable for the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland is already without Kevin Love in the frontcourt because of a thumb injury. Detroit has several players questionable as well with rookie Jaden Ivey among those uncertain to play.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Reacts To His 36-Point Performance Against Wizards: "I'm Capable Of Doing Anything And Everything."

Jaylen Brown is one of the premier wing players in the league, and he is well-known for being a high-level player on both ends of the floor. His athleticism allows him to guard multiple positions and bother opposing perimeter players, and he also uses it effectively to slash to the rim as well. On top of this, he is a capable shot creator from the 3PT range and from the midrange area as well. This year, Jaylen Brown has averaged 26.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.4 APG.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA

The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
Yardbarker

Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores

It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
Yardbarker

76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with two rookies in their available two-way slots. St. John’s product Julian Champagnie was the first to net a two-way deal from the 76ers this year, and former G League Ignite prospect Mike Foster Jr. became the second. While Champagnie remains...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Broncos DL has heated exchange with Russell Wilson

At least one member of the Denver Broncos’ defense appears to be fed up with the performance of Russell Wilson’s offense. FOX cameras caught veteran nose tackle Mike Purcell angrily confronting Wilson while coming off the field during Sunday’s game against Carolina. It was unclear what was said, but Purcell’s body language made it pretty clear he was angry or fired up. Notably, the exchange happened right next to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who did not even react to it.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Mavericks, Kemba Walker agree to deal

Kemba Walker is set to join the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, pending a physical. Walker, 31, will take the roster spot created when Dallas waived reserve point guard Facundo Campazzo on Monday, per multiple reports. Dallas is reeling after being swept on a four-game road trip that dropped...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly 'Evaluating' The Roster To Make One Big Decision

At 7-11 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to show some signs of life after a slow start. Despite their record, Anthony Davis has looked great and the Lakers have taken advantage of their easy schedule. Still, there is some internal pressure on the Lakers (and particularly GM Rob Pelinka) to make some moves and use their last remaining assets to bring back some players that can save the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

43-Year-Old Wilt Chamberlain Ruthlessly Blocked All Of Magic Johnson's Shots In A Pick-Up Game

When it comes to individual dominance, no player in history can compare to Wilt Chamberlain. The big man owns an incredible amount of records, ones that will likely never be broken by anyone again. Wilt was a one-man wrecking crew, scoring points at an absurd rate and destroying his opponents with ease. And he was such a marvelous athlete, he dominated games even after he retired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

16 observations from the 49ers shutout of the Saints

The 49ers' defense came out on fire. The 49ers' offense? Not as much. Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo need to figure out how to get the ball to Brandon Aiyuk more. T.Y. McGill is already making some noise on defense. Mike McGlinchey is terrible. Copy. Paste. Repeat. Six days after...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

