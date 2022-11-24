Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Florida State head coach fired for second time since 2019
The Seminoles are still paying Willie Taggart a buyout.
Gators 2022 Postseason Transfer Portal Tracker
Your one-stop shop for the Gators' transfer portal movement following the 2022 season.
Florida Atlantic fires Willie Taggart after three seasons
Florida Atlantic fired coach Willie Taggart after he compiled a 15-18 record in three seasons with the program.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown
The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
Thomasville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Thomasville. The Roswell High School football team will have a game with Thomas County Central High School on November 25, 2022, 16:15:00.
Bainbridge, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Bainbridge. The Cedartown High School football team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on November 25, 2022, 16:15:00. The Cedartown High School football team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Comments / 0