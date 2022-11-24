Read full article on original website
Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers
ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly a month and a half after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
Black Friday not as busy as years past at Westfield Trumbull mall
Black Friday used to be a day where people flocked to stores for early holiday shopping deals, but "not a creature was stirring" at some Black Friday sales in Connecticut.
Connecticut shoppers prioritize family time over spending money on Black Friday
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The holiday shopping season has officially begun as Black Friday shoppers took advantage of the deals at Westfarms Mall in West Hartford starting bright and early Friday morning. Many mall shoppers said this day is more about spending time with family and friends than spending...
'You can’t help but feel good' | Giving season in full effect across Connecticut
AVON, Connecticut — Black Friday marked the unofficial kick-off of the giving season for cities and towns across Connecticut. From donation boxes popping up at libraries, senior centers, and town halls in East Hartford to collections at firehouses in Southington. Municipalities across the state are taking up collections for families in need.
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
DoT Warns of Overnight Exit 17 Shutdown as $100 Million Project Continues
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is announcing the scheduled closure and detour of the Interstate 95 southbound on-ramp and off-ramp at Exit 17 in Westport and I-95 southbound on-ramp at Exit 16. The on-ramp to I-95 southbound at Exit 17 will be closed and detour will be in place on Monday, November 28 and Tuesday, November 29 and the Exit 17 off-ramp from I-95 southbound will be closed and detour will be in place on Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1 to facilitate the installation of conduits necessary for the Incident Management System.
After Falling for Eight Years, Homelessness is on the Rise in Connecticut
This Thanksgiving, Leroy Jordan is grateful for his friends Ellis Crawford and Reggie Spears. The two support what Jordan has made his life’s work – helping the people who live on the streets of Stamford. This time of year, Crawford and Spears collect coats and jackets for the...
Connecticut man accused of dragging officer by door after racing
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of drag racing and then pulling a state trooper who tried to stop him along the road, authorities said Saturday. Nathan Delvalle, 18, of Ansonia, was arrested and charged with violating motor vehicle racing requirements, reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, engaging police in pursuit, illegally striking an officer with a motor vehicle, illegal racing on a highway, interfering with officer/resisting arrest, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree reckless endangerment, Connecticut State Police Trooper Preston Zdrojeski told The Middletown Press.
'It’s the biggest year ever' | Glastonbury home holiday light display returns
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — It’s a holiday tradition well known in the Glastonbury community. After everyone is stuffed with their Thanksgiving favorites, “The Lights on Eastbury Pond” are turned on at 5 p.m. for the community to enjoy during the holiday season. With one click, houses turn...
Bridgeport News: Two Shot
2022-11-26@4:44am–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were shot in the 500 block of East Main Street early this morning. Bridgeport Hospital called the police that they had a gunshot victim come in by private vehicle. Police investigated and found a second victim shot in the kneecap. Special thanks to those who reached out to let us know about this. It was not listed in the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as promised. Had you not let us know about this it probably would have gone unreported.
Police Arrest Second Armed Robbery Suspect in Connecticut
Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
11-month-old killed in Naugatuck put to rest in private ceremony
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police say Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest today in a private ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones. Camilla was killed by her father, Christopher Francisquini, on November 18. She was 11 months old. Police say she died of neck compressions and stab wounds.
Donations surge for nonprofit that fallen Bristol officers helped
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A steady stream of donations came into Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach in Bristol this season. “This year, we’ve been so much more blessed with so many donations,” said Patricia Stebbins, the organization’s executive director. She said the support has been overwhelming since the deaths of Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex […]
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
New Peruvian Restaurant In New Haven Draws Praise For 'Delicious' Food, Friendly Service
A new Connecticut restaurant that offers contemporary Peruvian cuisine has drawn praise from some of its first reviewers. Chacra Pisco Bar, located in New Haven, at 152 Temple St., held its grand opening in late September. The eatery offers appetizers such as Peruvian Street Corn and Yuca Frita, along with...
Best CT bakeries for Thanksgiving pies: Yelp
(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
Thanksgiving Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Connecticut
Attention shoppers! Many major retailers in Connecticut will be closed this Thanksgiving.
Norwalk Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring
A 44-year-old Connecticut man was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Fairfield County resident Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring in New Jersey, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Ansonia News: Illegal Cannabis Sales
#Ansoinia CT– On November 21, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department, working in conjunction with the State of Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, served a search warrant on Mo’s Smoke Shop, 213 Pershing Drive. Numerous items containing cannabis were located and seized from the store. Along with the illegal cannabis products the store was in violation of other State regulations. As a result of the violations the store has been temporarily closed. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
Police blotter for Nov. 24
JOSEPH LEVINE, 31, 39 Horton Hill Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Oct. 31. SANJIT FONG, 26, 114 Main St., East Haven, improper use – marker/license/registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, Oct. 31. JENNIFER CARD, 37, 35 Rough Wing Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Nov....
