The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is announcing the scheduled closure and detour of the Interstate 95 southbound on-ramp and off-ramp at Exit 17 in Westport and I-95 southbound on-ramp at Exit 16. The on-ramp to I-95 southbound at Exit 17 will be closed and detour will be in place on Monday, November 28 and Tuesday, November 29 and the Exit 17 off-ramp from I-95 southbound will be closed and detour will be in place on Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1 to facilitate the installation of conduits necessary for the Incident Management System.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO