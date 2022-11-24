Read full article on original website
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. In addition, the team has placed forward Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) on Injured Reserve. McIntyre,...
Centre Daily
Ahead of Celtics’ Game Against Kings, Joe Mazzulla Discusses the Similarities and Differences Between the NBA’s Highest-Scoring Offenses
The only NBA team generating more points per game than the Boston Celtics, who are producing 119.7 per contest, is the one in town for Friday night's matchup at TD Garden. The Sacramento Kings are averaging 120 points in their first 17 games, helping them get off to a 10-7 start this season.
