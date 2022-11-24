ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Pistons: 3 possible trade partners for Saddiq Bey

The Detroit Pistons currently have the worst record in the NBA and there is already speculation that they could make a trade sometime soon. Teams have already called about Bojan Bogdanovic, who has gotten off to a great start, though he may be out with an injury after leaving the game against the Suns.
The Detroit Pistons once-again turning into the best bet in the NBA

Even though the Detroit Pistons only won 23 games last season, they were secretly one of the best bets in the NBA. There is often value to be found for bettors that follow the bad teams closely, especially when those bad teams are involved in close games. The Pistons had a streak of covering the spread in 21 straight games last season, as the sports books were slow to catch on that the Pistons weren’t getting blown out much, even though they continued to lose.
