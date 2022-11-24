ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

wtvbam.com

More Branch County dog licenses being sold thanks to online sales

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Treasurer Steve Rutz told County Commissioners on Tuesday that more dog licenses are being sold through his office thanks to the purchases being available on line. The option of purchasing dog tags in Branch County online became available on June 1, 2022. There...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Baker proposes creation of Citizens Academy program

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker is proposing the creation of a Citizens Academy program that he says would help inform citizens about their local government. The item is on Monday’s City Council agenda. Baker says in his memo to the Council that the program...
COLDWATER, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Construction on I-69 expected to pause for the winter

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to pause work on the 25-mile rebuild of I-69 from Marshall to Charlotte, according to state officials. Drivers can expect the work to begin again in March 2023, with all lanes, ramps and bridges re-opening for the winter,...
CHARLOTTE, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing BWL introduces payment kiosks in 6 Quality Dairy stores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more ways to pay your Lansing Board of Water and Light bills. BWL has launched fee-free payment kiosks in six Quality Dairy stores across Lansing and East Lansing. The utility said the kiosks are a convenient and accessible way for customers to pay. The...
LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Tribal development organizations form joint construction company

Three Michigan tribes have come together for a first-of-its-kind joint venture. Odawa Economic Affairs Holding Corp., Mno-Bmadsen and Gun Lake Investments have launched Aki Construction, the first such tribal joint venture in the Midwest, according to an announcement from the trio last week. “Aki” in Ojibwe means “earth, land or...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC

“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
LANSING, MI
abc57.com

One person injured in crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township Tuesday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:03 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 for a personal injury crash. According to the...
PORTER TOWNSHIP, OH
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Christmas events planned for Plainwell, Otsego

With all the snow that fell recently, it certainly is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And it will look even more like Christmas when Plainwell and Otsego host their respective tree-lighting ceremonies. Plainwell’s “Light Up the Night” holiday celebration is set for Friday, Dec. 2, with Otsego’s “Hometown...
PLAINWELL, MI
WNDU

Elkhart man dies in crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early this morning. Shortly after 4 a.m. police say 44-year-old Michael S. Grant of was driving east on County Road 4, not far from County Road 109. Grant’s vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree....
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

76th annual antique toy and collectible show brings hundreds to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The largest antique and collectible toy show in Michigan came back for another year at the Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The 76th annual antique and toy show brought hundreds of people across West Michigan to experience this unique collection. Increased demand: Michigan mail carriers to...
KALAMAZOO, MI

