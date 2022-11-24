Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
More Branch County dog licenses being sold thanks to online sales
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Treasurer Steve Rutz told County Commissioners on Tuesday that more dog licenses are being sold through his office thanks to the purchases being available on line. The option of purchasing dog tags in Branch County online became available on June 1, 2022. There...
wtvbam.com
Baker proposes creation of Citizens Academy program
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker is proposing the creation of a Citizens Academy program that he says would help inform citizens about their local government. The item is on Monday’s City Council agenda. Baker says in his memo to the Council that the program...
go955.com
AUDIO: Some homeowners in Kalamazoo County to pay extra taxes this winter
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Commissioners held a special meeting on Tuesday, November 22 to make sure a small number of homeowners pay extra taxes this winter. Two voter approved millages; one for a library that serves Climax and a Plainwell Schools millage that affects a small...
Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
WWMTCw
Construction on I-69 expected to pause for the winter
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to pause work on the 25-mile rebuild of I-69 from Marshall to Charlotte, according to state officials. Drivers can expect the work to begin again in March 2023, with all lanes, ramps and bridges re-opening for the winter,...
WILX-TV
Lansing BWL introduces payment kiosks in 6 Quality Dairy stores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more ways to pay your Lansing Board of Water and Light bills. BWL has launched fee-free payment kiosks in six Quality Dairy stores across Lansing and East Lansing. The utility said the kiosks are a convenient and accessible way for customers to pay. The...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tribal development organizations form joint construction company
Three Michigan tribes have come together for a first-of-its-kind joint venture. Odawa Economic Affairs Holding Corp., Mno-Bmadsen and Gun Lake Investments have launched Aki Construction, the first such tribal joint venture in the Midwest, according to an announcement from the trio last week. “Aki” in Ojibwe means “earth, land or...
Nuclear plant along Lake Michigan will not reopen after federal application denied
COVERT TOWNSHIP, MI – A last-ditch effort to restart the Palisades Nuclear Plant has failed. The proposal to restart the nuclear power plant along Lake Michigan was contingent on approval from the federal government, which was denied last week. The plant on the shores of Lake Michigan shut down...
Former Central City Tap House To Be Replaced Soon in Kalamazoo
Central City Taphouse, at 359 S Kalamazoo Mall in Downtown Kalamazoo, has been temporarily closed for a couple of years. But, it looks like a new tavern is about to move in. Posted in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Hola Courtney shared a picture, which you can see here, along with the caption,
wtvbam.com
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department issues warning about latest phone scam
HILLDALE, MI (WTVB) – The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says a scam was reported to their office last Friday. According to a post on their social media accounts, several residents have gotten calls from the “Hillsdale County Treasurers Office” stating that their taxes are delinquent and need to be paid.
Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
lansingcitypulse.com
Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC
“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
Qdoba restaurant closed following structure fire in Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A minor structure fire has temporary closed one of Jackson’s most popular Mexican restaurants. Shortly before 8 p.m. Nov. 23, firefighters from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at the Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurant located at 1101 Boardman Road, north of Jackson.
abc57.com
One person injured in crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township Tuesday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:03 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 for a personal injury crash. According to the...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Christmas events planned for Plainwell, Otsego
With all the snow that fell recently, it certainly is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And it will look even more like Christmas when Plainwell and Otsego host their respective tree-lighting ceremonies. Plainwell’s “Light Up the Night” holiday celebration is set for Friday, Dec. 2, with Otsego’s “Hometown...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Delta Township on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. on Saginaw Street, near Garfield Avenue. Police said...
Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
WTOL-TV
Morenci barn fire Thanksgiving morning
The fire sparked Thursday morning at two adjacent barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road in Lenawee County. Fourteen departments responded.
WNDU
Elkhart man dies in crash
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early this morning. Shortly after 4 a.m. police say 44-year-old Michael S. Grant of was driving east on County Road 4, not far from County Road 109. Grant’s vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree....
WWMTCw
76th annual antique toy and collectible show brings hundreds to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The largest antique and collectible toy show in Michigan came back for another year at the Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The 76th annual antique and toy show brought hundreds of people across West Michigan to experience this unique collection. Increased demand: Michigan mail carriers to...
