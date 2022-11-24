Large Key Largo RV/mobile home park on market

Another Florida Keys mobile home park has been listed for sale.

The site is Keys Ventures @ 101 recreational vehicle/mobile home park, located at 101600 Overseas Highway, according to a news release from RE/MAX Advanced Realty. The price tag of the listing is $20 million.

The park behind Wheaton’s Service Center has had a 72-year run on the island chain. Built in 1950, the 6.15-acre bayfront community has 53 residential dwelling units, which includes 48 mobile homes and five attached homes, 50 transient dwelling units and 29 boat slips.

All but one of the RVs and mobile homes at Keys Ventures are owned by tenants.

The property is being marketed to potential buyers as a RV/mobile home community as well as a possible vacation rental/marina property.

“The unique opportunity to purchase an entire RV/mobile home community is rarely available anywhere in the Florida Keys, as indicated by this property being last put on the market back in 1996. We anticipate strong interest based on the value of the asset itself, the dramatic increase in RV sales and usage in recent years and the flexible possibilities for development,” said Curtis Skomp, RE/MAX certified commercial investment member.

“The property also has URM (urban residential mobile home) zoning that allows for possible commercial redevelopment, as well as a bay bottom lease with the State of Florida,” the press release reads.

Retirees and working-class residents who live at the park say it serves as an affordable housing location.

“We have no idea who is under contract to buy this park, so of course, we have to worry about the future,” said one resident whose name was withheld by request. “A lot of us have nowhere else to go and do not have the funds to go anywhere else. If it is a large corporation (buying the property), chances are the park will be leveled and more affordable housing will be gone.”