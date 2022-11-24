ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AFP

Turkey says Sweden's steps for NATO bid positive but not enough

Turkey said on Wednesday Sweden's new government was more determined to address Ankara's security concerns in return for NATO membership but called for "concrete steps".  US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also sounded upbeat, saying he was confident that Sweden and Finland would "soon" join NATO.   "Turkey, Sweden and Finland are engaging directly as well as with NATO to make sure that Turkey's concerns are fully addressed, including concerns about its security," he said. 
New York Post

China vows to ‘crack down’ as protesters clash with riot cops in hazmat suits

China threatened to “resolutely crack down” on “hostile forces” as historic protests continued overnight — including wild street battles with riot cops decked out in hazmat suits. Communist Party leaders gave the ominous warning without directly mentioning the country-wide rallies, the largest show of dissent in the 33 years since protests in Tiananmen Square ended in horror and bloodshed. However, in a statement Tuesday, the party’s top body in charge of law enforcement agencies stated its priority as maintaining “effective measures” to “resolutely safeguard national security.” “We must resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces in accordance with the...
Action News Jax

US revises up last quarter's economic growth to 2.9% rate

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Despite high interest rates and chronic inflation, the U.S. economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate from July through September, the government said Wednesday in an upgrade from its initial estimate. Last quarter's rise in the U.S. gross domestic product — the economy’s total...
WCBD Count on 2

Haley signals 2024 openness despite pledge to back Trump

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley, U.N. ambassador under President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that she would take the Christmas holiday to mull a possible 2024 presidential bid, contradicting her statement last year that she wouldn’t enter the race if Trump opted to run again. “We are taking the holidays to kind of look at what the […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy