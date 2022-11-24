Superyacht Rentals, Private Jets and a Soccer-Themed Hotel: Dubai Is Cashing in on the Qatar World Cup

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Costa Rica Stuns Japan With Late Goal From Keysher Fuller
There’s no quit in Costa Rica. Four days after dropping a 7-0 contest against Spain, Los Ticos bounced back and beat Japan thanks to a goal from Keysher Fuller in the 81st minute. Costa Rica capitalized on its first chance of the second half. Fuller lofted a shot on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Uruguay, South Korea Open Group H Play With Scoreless Draw
Another day, another scoreless draw in Qatar. Uruguay and South Korea ended their Group H opener with a final score of 0-0, marking the fourth such contest so far at the 2022 World Cup. Both sides had chances to break the stalemate, but nobody was able to get a goal across.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ronaldo Makes History as Portugal Holds On to Defeat Ghana in World Cup
For Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, in between the tears and cheers, there was some history mixed in. Before taking the field in what could be his fifth and final World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was brought to tears during the national anthem. He went on to make history during Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in Group H play on Sunday, becoming the first male player to score in five separate World Cups.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Goal of the World Cup? Brazil's Richarlison Breaks Out Insane Scissor Kick Vs. Serbia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. We may have an early favorite for best goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On Day 5 of the Qatar-hosted tournament, Brazil forward Richarlison had a moment of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Robert Lewandowski Nets Long-Awaited World Cup Goal to Lift Poland to 2-0 Win
A decade and a half after making his debut on the senior national team and five World Cup games later, Robert Lewandowski has finally etched his name into the scorecard on the sport's biggest stage. The 34-year-old striker's emotions perfectly captured the significance of that moment -- shock, relief and most importantly, pure joy.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch Croatia vs. Canada in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Play
The reigning World Cup runner-up is ready to continue its 2022 journey, and it’s looking to finally get on the scoresheet. Croatia opened group play with a scoreless draw against Morocco. Despite owning 65% of possession, the team managed just two shots on goal against a beatable opponent. Next...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Report: Neymar Could Miss Rest of Group Play for Brazil
One of soccer’s biggest stars is going to miss some time in Qatar. The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed that Neymar will miss Monday’s match against Switzerland due to an ankle injury. ESPN reports that Neymar is also in danger of missing Brazil’s last Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, Dec. 2.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Australia's Mitchell Duke Scores Beautiful Header Vs. Tunisia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Australia isn’t letting an opening defeat against the defending World Cup champions slow it down in Qatar. The Socceroos took a 1-0 lead over Tunisia in the 23rd...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lionel Messi, Argentina Bounce Back in Group C With 2-0 Win Over Mexico
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Lionel Messi and Argentina are not going anywhere yet. Following Argentina’s shocking upset 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its Group C opener, La Albiceleste would’ve been eliminated from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Iranian Players End National Anthem Silence at World Cup Vs. Wales
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Iranian players sang their country’s national anthem ahead of their World Cup match against Wales on Friday, just four days after they stayed silent in an apparent act of support for protesters in Iran.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Senegal Scores Pair of Second-Half Goals to Fend Off Qatar
It took some patience, but Senegal remains in the hunt heading into the second week of World Cup action. After taking a 1-0 lead late in the first half, Senegal opened up the second half with a perfectly executed set piece. Ismail Jakob’s corner made contact with forward Famara Diedhiou’s head, and he buried the ball to the back post.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Beijing Grinds to a Near Halt as China's Capital City Battles Covid With More Lockdowns
BEIJING — China's capital city is grinding to a near standstill as Covid controls spread. More and more apartment compounds in Beijing on Friday forbade residents from leaving for at least a few days. That's on top of a growing number of bans on business activity, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Foreign Students to Reportedly Be Barred From UK Unless Studying at Top Universities
LONDON — Foreign students wanting to study in Britain may be turned away unless they have secured a place at a "top university," according to a report by The Times newspaper. Ministers were allegedly discussing how to reduce flows to the U.K. after record levels of net migration were...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
These Economies Are Booming as Putin's War Drives Migrants and Money Out of Russia
Georgia — a small Caucasus nation on Russia's southern border — alongside Armenia and Turkey, has seen its economy boom amid an influx of Russians and their wealth. The IMF increased its 2022 growth forecast for Georgia to 10%, while the U.N. agency sees the economies of Armenia and Turkey growing 11% and 5%, respectively.
Crowds angered by lockdowns call for China's Xi to step down
SHANGHAI (AP) — Protesters pushed to the brink by China’s strict COVID measures in Shanghai called for the removal of the country’s all-powerful leader and clashed with police Sunday as crowds took to the streets in several cities in an astounding challenge to the government. Police forcibly cleared the demonstrators in China’s financial capital who called for Xi Jinping’s resignation and the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s rule — but hours later people rallied again in the same spot, and social media reports indicated protests also spread to at least seven other cities, including the capital of Beijing,...
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Hundreds of people took to the streets in Shanghai and Beijing on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.
Comments / 0