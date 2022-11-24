ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Have a wonderful Thanksgiving": Stockton gas station owner drops gas prices to give thanks to customers

By Steve Large
 3 days ago

Stockton gas station owner drops prices to give thanks 02:56

STOCKTON — One Stockton gas station owner is making this a particularly happy Thanksgiving for customers. He applied a major drop to the price of a gallon of gas as his way of giving thanks.

Ernie Giannechini lowered the price for a gallon of gas by .70 cents to $3.99 Wednesday morning.

"Treat your customers right and they come back," Giannechini said.

The surprise extra savings come in handy ahead of the holidays.

"Utility bills, food, you name it, whatever comes up first," Jose Campos said.

"You can get something to eat, buy somebody a gift, or get some more food for tomorrow," Kevin Reid said.

Giannechini is the owner of Ernie's General Store and Deli on Waterloo Road. He said the last time he sold gas at this price was in September 2021.

Gas price hikes led to a high of $7 a gallon earlier this year.

"Absolutely ridiculous," Giannechini said.

Giannechini's competition across the street is still selling gas for more than $5 a gallon.

He's hoping his gesture will drive down their prices, too.

"They haven't realized yet but I think they'll be, maybe not certainly at $3.99 but they'll be in the fours instead of $5," Giannechini said.

This Stockton gas station owner is giving thanks by giving his customers a break as they break for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"From the bottom of my heart, have a wonderful wonderful Thanksgiving," Giannechini said.

Giannechini said his prices are locked for the rest of the holiday weekend, and he said he hopes to keep them this low through the month of December, too.

