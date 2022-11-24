Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
Kim Kardashian told North West she was conceived in a blue Balmain dress that Kanye West had specifically requested
Kim Kardashian wore an electric blue Balmain gown the night that she and Kanye West conceived their daughter North West.
Kim Kardashian Says She Travels “With a Cup in the Backseat of the Car” for “Pee Anxiety” on ‘The Kardashians’
Who’s ready for some more Kardashians TMI? Just like her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian is always ready to pop a squat whilst traveling via automobile. In fact, the reality star opened up about just how prepared she really is in The Kardashians Season 2 finale. As she...
msn.com
Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo
KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while out with her friends in NYC
Suri Cruise is making sure she stays warm as the season changes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out in New York with friends, bundled up and looking like a stylish teenager. GrosbyGroup She spent Monday afternoon with...
msn.com
Khloé Kardashian furious at Tristan Thompson for paying for daughter's birthday party
Khloé Kardashian was left fuming after she discovered her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had paid for their daughter's birthday party. During the latest episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday, fans were given a glimpse of the pastel-themed bash the reality TV star threw to celebrate True's fourth birthday in April.
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Mariah Carey's twins were the stars of her Thanksgiving Day parade appearance
Mariah Carey made the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade a family affair.
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Hilaria Revealed That She Might Be ‘Done’ Having Alec’s Children—A Look At Their 7 Kids
Done adding to the clan? Hilaria Baldwin might have hinted that she’s done having Alec Baldwin’s kids. The yoga instructor revealed to Us Weekly that her last child might be the last one…for a while. After the birth of the latest Baldwinito in September 2022, Hilaria talked about whether or not she’s open to having more kids. “I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” she told Us Weekly. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me — so, time will tell!” She continued, “I have to say that once I passed three kids, I...
talentrecap.com
Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds
Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
John Mellencamp, 71, Dating Marianelly Agosto, 44, After His Daughter Teddi Introduced Them (Report)
John Mellencamp is dating a much younger woman, Us Weekly reports. A source tells the magazine that John, 71, met skincare expert Marianelly Agosto, 44, through his daughter Teddi Mellencamp. Earlier this month, Teddi posted an Instagram photo of her dad and Marianelly at the Rock and Roll Hall of...
TVOvermind
Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage
No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
Kanye West Hands Over Finances To Kim Kardashian, One Step Closer To Finalizing Divorce
Kanye West has handed over the final list of his finances to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian — which is a sign that the two are close to FINALLY settling their never-ending divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, West handed over his final...
msn.com
Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday
Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
Selena Gomez Disses Her Kidney Donor After Controversial Documentary Snub
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are publicly feuding over a small comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made while doing press for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Perhaps this could’ve just been a phone call, ladies?. While talking about her experience with fame,...
Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’
Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
AOL Corp
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
Comments / 0