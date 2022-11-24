Read full article on original website
BBC
Belfast: 'Budget constraints' mean no extra cash for alley gates
"Extraordinary constraints" on the Department of Justice's budget mean it is not able to provide extra money to pay for alley gates in Belfast. That is according to a letter to Belfast City Council from the department's permanent secretary. The department was asked to provide £500,000 towards alley gates to...
Poor social housing kills, as the death of Awaab Ishak shows
Awaab Ishak’s death from exposure to mould is a shocking and wholly preventable tragedy (Report, 15 November). The risk to health caused by poor housing conditions has been established for more than 30 years. Research we published in the 1980s exposed the impact of damp and mould on children’s respiratory symptoms, with clear evidence of a dose-response relationship, such that those exposed to greater concentrations of mould were at greater risk of ill health. Crucially, the relationship between ill health and housing conditions was independent of lifestyle factors such as smoking in the household, how people dried their clothes and pet ownership.
‘Are you not worried we might die?’ Social housing tenants on living with mould
Nicola Calvert and her five-year-old son, Tristan, have lived with damp in a basement flat in Hastings for three years. The mould spreads across walls and ceilings, and weevils that feed off moist plaster fall into their beds, she tells the Guardian. There are rats, too, but it’s the damp...
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Family-of-eight forced to move out their home are living in TWO houses separated by a dual carriageway after council failed to find property big enough to squeeze them all in
A family-of-eight who were forced to move out of their home are living in two houses separated by a dual carriageway after the council failed to find a property big enough to squeeze them all in. Mother Rebecca Fenner is living is in a one-bed home on the A45 with...
BBC
Algeria fires: Dozens sentenced to death for lynching
An Algerian court has sentenced 49 people to death after they were found guilty of lynching a man wrongly suspected of starting forest fires last year ,the state news agency says. The sentences are likely to be reduced to life in prison as there is a moratorium on executions. In...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
BBC
Kyron Lee murder probe: Further arrests over street stabbing
Two more men have been arrested following the death of a man in Slough. Kyron Lee, 21, was stabbed in the leg in Waterman Court on 2 October. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being attacked by a group.
BBC
Woman stabbed in head in Birmingham kitchen row, court hears
A woman was stabbed by her housemate multiple times in her head and neck, leaving so much blood they slipped on it, a court has heard. Shannon Stanley, 27, died at the property she shared with defendant Pablo Hoad and his girlfriend in Small Heath, Birmingham. Their friend Waqar Ali...
BBC
Stalking super-complaint launched against police
Campaigners have launched a super-complaint against the police over their approach to stalking. The National Stalking Consortium has claimed officers are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Only 5% of stalking cases in England and Wales result in a charge, it added. Clive Ruggles, whose daughter...
BBC
Housing: Tens of thousands of homes unsafe, Michael Gove says
Tens of thousands of homes are "not in the state they should be", Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said. His comments come after a coroner ruled the death of toddler Awaab Ishak was caused by exposure to mould at home. The government has since stripped the association involved, Rochdale Boroughwide...
Nicola Sturgeon: NHS founding principles ‘not up for discussion’
Scotland’s First Minister has said the principle of the NHS being free for all is “not up for discussion” despite NHS leaders discussing the potential creation of a “two-tier” system that would charge the wealthy.Leaked minutes of a September meeting with high-ranking health officials, seen by BBC Scotland, say they were given the “green light” by NHS Scotland chief executive Caroline Lamb to discuss reform of a service which finds itself in crisis.One suggestion in the minutes is to “design in a two-tier system where the people who can afford to, go private”, the BBC reports.The Scottish Government immediately sought...
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
BBC
Holyhead: Freeport status could create 13,000 jobs - owners
Thousands of jobs could be created by making the port of Holyhead into a freeport, its owners have claimed. Shipping company Stena Line said it was working with companies that were interested in building factories on Anglesey, if freeport status was granted. Holyhead is expected to be one of five...
Michael Gove cuts funding to Rochdale housing association where child died
Rochdale Boroughwide Housing criticised after Awaab Ishak died from black mould exposure
BBC
Wisbech is the wrong town for migrant hotel plan, court told
A council is trying to prevent a hotel being used to house migrants in a town with "a history of migrant exploitation" and "organised crime", a court heard. Earlier this month Fenland District Council in Cambridgeshire sought an injunction against the Home Office. It hoped to prevent migrants being sent...
BBC
Awaab Ishak mould death: Housing association loses £1m extra funding
The housing association which rented out a mould-ridden flat to the family of Awaab Ishak is to be stripped of £1m for new housing from the government. The toddler died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to mould in his family's flat, a coroner ruled. Housing Secretary Michael...
Time Out Global
All the Christmas rail, tube and Overground disruption in London
If you’re one of the folk who won’t be escaping out of the city during the festive period, on top of various rail strikes, engineering work means getting public transport might not be smooth sailing. Londoners could face widespread rail disruption over Christmas as Network Rail will carry out 300 engineering projects in busy London stations. Around 95 percent of the rail network should be open as usual, but the infrastructure company recommends that travellers to ‘plan their journeys in advance’.
