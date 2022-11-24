Scotland’s First Minister has said the principle of the NHS being free for all is “not up for discussion” despite NHS leaders discussing the potential creation of a “two-tier” system that would charge the wealthy.Leaked minutes of a September meeting with high-ranking health officials, seen by BBC Scotland, say they were given the “green light” by NHS Scotland chief executive Caroline Lamb to discuss reform of a service which finds itself in crisis.One suggestion in the minutes is to “design in a two-tier system where the people who can afford to, go private”, the BBC reports.The Scottish Government immediately sought...

5 DAYS AGO