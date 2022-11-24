Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis asks Floyd Mayweather for “termination papers”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a Tweet out Floyd Mayweather Jr, the owner of Mayweather Promotions, on Wednesday, asking him when he will be sending him his “termination papers.”. It’s unclear why Mayweather Promotions would need to send Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) his termination...
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Feels There Was Miscommunication Between Joshua and Garcia in Usyk Loss
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. believes there was miscommunication between Anthony Joshua and his corner, when the British star collided with Oleksandr Usyk in their August rematch. Joshua had been trained for nearly his entire career by Robert McCracken. To prepare for the rematch with Usyk, Joshua...
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
worldboxingnews.net
Investigation needed as Moises Fuentes dies from third straight KO
World Boxing News is sad to report that former Mexican world champion boxer Moises Fuentes died from injuries suffered in the ring. But that’s not the full story here. There is undoubtedly a way this outcome could have been avoided. Serious questions need to be raised on how Fuentes...
BBC
Dillian Whyte: Briton embarks on another rebuild and says comebacks are 'what I do best'
Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 26 November. Coverage: Listen to live coverage from 22:15 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live and watch highlights on BBC Sport website & app from 12:00 GMT Sunday, 27 November. Dillian Whyte is no stranger to knockdowns. "Coming back from defeat or bad situations,...
Boxing Scene
Abel Sanchez Is Giving Thurman Little To No Chance Against Spence
Well before Errol Spence Jr. became a unified welterweight champion and pound-for-pound stalwart, the Dallas native called for a showdown against former WBC and WBA champion, Keith Thurman. (photo by Ryan Hafey) But, in spite of Spence’s perpetual callouts, Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) continually turned a blind eye to his...
2022 PFL Championships weigh-in results: Kayla Harrison, 11 other finalists hit marks
All six of the 2022 PFL Championships matchups are set to go off without a hitch after all 12 finalists made weight Friday in New York. Among those to weigh in were headliner Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco, who meet in a women’s lightweight title fight. Two-time PFL champion Harrison stepped on the scale at 154.4 pounds, while Pacheco registered 154.2.
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Tank-Garcia, David Morrell, Jaron Ennis, Prograis-Zepeda, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, super middleweight contender David Morrell, Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda, and more. Good morning Mr. Edwards, I hope this email finds you well. I wrote to you a couple of years ago,...
Boxing Scene
Backer, Producer Of Zepeda-Prograis Promotion: This Is Not A One-Off; Here To Do This Right
Dylan Marer encountered even more skepticism than he was warned he’d need to endure after his group stunningly won a purse bid August 30 and earned the right to promote the Jose Zepeda-Regis Prograis 140-pound title fight. The boxing industry is full of perpetual pessimists who’ve been burned by...
Boxing Scene
Zach Parker: Never Feared This Was Going To Be a Repeat Of Andrade
Zach Parker was able to breathe a sigh of relief once he learned of his next ring assignment. Any concern of another opponent pulling a disappearing act went out the window once it was confirmed that countryman John Ryder agreed to terms for their interim WBO super middleweight title fight. The all-British clash will mark the only fight of a frustrating 2022 campaign for Parker, who spent all year watching separate efforts fall through for a similarly staked bout with Demetrius Andrade.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Whyte to face Anthony Joshua next in first half of 2023
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn was pleased with Dillian Whyte’s 12-round majority decision victory over Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday night, and he says Anthony Joshua will be next for ‘The Body Snatcher’ in the first half of next year. (Photo credit: Matthew Pover Matchroom...
Boxing Scene
Kurbanov vs. Gonzalez, Linares vs. Hamazaryan on December 11
German Titov and RCC Boxing Promotions continue their local activities with a solid fight card, scheduled for Sunday, December 11th, at the DIVS Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia. The card consists of ten fights, which will feature both recent amateur standouts and well-established contenders. Despite an ongoing armed and political conflict,...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez: “This Fight Is 100% Personal With Plant, Gonna Put A Beating On Him Worse Than Canelo"
Just the mere mention of Caleb Plant would often leave David Benavidez apoplectic. For years on end, the two former super middleweight champions took countless verbal jabs at one another as a showdown between them grew more and more likely. While it may have taken a bit longer than he wanted, Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) clutched his fist in triumph as the two have reportedly signed a deal to square off in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar.
Boxing Scene
Queensberry Promotions Issue Statement on Report of Zolani Tete's Positive Drug Test
Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions have issued an official statement with respect to the recent overseas reports of former world champion Zolani Tete testing positive for a banned substance in connection with his July fight with Jason Cunningham. According to a report published this past Monday by The Daily Dispatch, a...
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte A Little Lighter For Jermaine Franklin Fight Than When He Fought Fury
Both Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin wore football shirts of their respective national teams Friday only a few hours before England will face the United States in Qatar, as they weighed in for Saturday’s big heavyweight fight at OVO Arena Wembley in London. Whyte wore an England shirt and...
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis-Jose Zepeda: PPV Weigh-In Results From Carson, California
Regis Prograis comfortably came in below the super lightweight limit of 140 pounds Friday for a second straight fight. The former WBA champion stepped on the California State Athletic Commission’s scale at 139 pounds for his 12-round title fight against Jose Zepeda on Saturday night in Carson. That’s the same amount Prograis weighed for his previous appearance, which resulted in a sixth-round technical knockout of Tyrone McKenna on March 19.
Regis Prograis: 'I know I'm the best, I just need to prove it'
Regis Prograis' talent makes him too risky for the big names in the junior welterweight division to face him. Winning the vacant belt on Saturday will give him some leverage.
Boxing Scene
Prograis: I'm Not Josue Vargas, Nowhere Close; Feel Like I’m Superior To Zepeda On All Levels
Jose Zepeda immediately dismantled the last southpaw he fought. Zepeda, also a left-handed fighter, drilled previously unbeaten Josue Vargas with a short, destructive left hand in an exchange that knocked Vargas flat on his face just 1:10 into their 10-round main event nearly 13 months ago at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. Vargas got up, but Zepeda pounced on his vulnerable opponent, unloaded a barrage of power punches that left Vargas slumped in a corner and won by first-round technical knockout.
Boxing Scene
Whyte on Franklin: A Lot of Americans Talk Sh!t; That’s Even Better For Me
Dillian Whyte generally prefers feeling like the underdog anytime he steps inside the ring. Objectively speaking, however, the Jamaican-born, London-based Briton will be the clear betting favorite when he takes on Michigan’s Jermaine Franklin this Saturday at Wembley Arena in London. Whyte is hoping to bounce back from his brutal knockout at the hands of countryman Tyson Fury in their WBC heavyweight title bout in April.
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith Finalized For January 21 in Manchester
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith is officially on! Get ready for the ultimate New Year’s bash as two of Britain’s best boxers collide on Saturday, January 21st at the AO Arena in Manchester. The middleweight rivals go head-to-head in a grudge match bout at BOXXER: Unleashed –...
