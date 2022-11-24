ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gervonta Davis asks Floyd Mayweather for “termination papers”

By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a Tweet out Floyd Mayweather Jr, the owner of Mayweather Promotions, on Wednesday, asking him when he will be sending him his “termination papers.”. It’s unclear why Mayweather Promotions would need to send Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) his termination...
Boxing Scene

Roy Jones Feels There Was Miscommunication Between Joshua and Garcia in Usyk Loss

Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. believes there was miscommunication between Anthony Joshua and his corner, when the British star collided with Oleksandr Usyk in their August rematch. Joshua had been trained for nearly his entire career by Robert McCracken. To prepare for the rematch with Usyk, Joshua...
MMA Fighting

Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights

Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
worldboxingnews.net

Investigation needed as Moises Fuentes dies from third straight KO

World Boxing News is sad to report that former Mexican world champion boxer Moises Fuentes died from injuries suffered in the ring. But that’s not the full story here. There is undoubtedly a way this outcome could have been avoided. Serious questions need to be raised on how Fuentes...
Boxing Scene

Abel Sanchez Is Giving Thurman Little To No Chance Against Spence

Well before Errol Spence Jr. became a unified welterweight champion and pound-for-pound stalwart, the Dallas native called for a showdown against former WBC and WBA champion, Keith Thurman. (photo by Ryan Hafey) But, in spite of Spence’s perpetual callouts, Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) continually turned a blind eye to his...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 PFL Championships weigh-in results: Kayla Harrison, 11 other finalists hit marks

All six of the 2022 PFL Championships matchups are set to go off without a hitch after all 12 finalists made weight Friday in New York. Among those to weigh in were headliner Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco, who meet in a women’s lightweight title fight. Two-time PFL champion Harrison stepped on the scale at 154.4 pounds, while Pacheco registered 154.2.
Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Tank-Garcia, David Morrell, Jaron Ennis, Prograis-Zepeda, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, super middleweight contender David Morrell, Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda, and more. Good morning Mr. Edwards, I hope this email finds you well. I wrote to you a couple of years ago,...
Boxing Scene

Zach Parker: Never Feared This Was Going To Be a Repeat Of Andrade

Zach Parker was able to breathe a sigh of relief once he learned of his next ring assignment. Any concern of another opponent pulling a disappearing act went out the window once it was confirmed that countryman John Ryder agreed to terms for their interim WBO super middleweight title fight. The all-British clash will mark the only fight of a frustrating 2022 campaign for Parker, who spent all year watching separate efforts fall through for a similarly staked bout with Demetrius Andrade.
Boxing Scene

Kurbanov vs. Gonzalez, Linares vs. Hamazaryan on December 11

German Titov and RCC Boxing Promotions continue their local activities with a solid fight card, scheduled for Sunday, December 11th, at the DIVS Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia. The card consists of ten fights, which will feature both recent amateur standouts and well-established contenders. Despite an ongoing armed and political conflict,...
Boxing Scene

David Benavidez: “This Fight Is 100% Personal With Plant, Gonna Put A Beating On Him Worse Than Canelo"

Just the mere mention of Caleb Plant would often leave David Benavidez apoplectic. For years on end, the two former super middleweight champions took countless verbal jabs at one another as a showdown between them grew more and more likely. While it may have taken a bit longer than he wanted, Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) clutched his fist in triumph as the two have reportedly signed a deal to square off in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar.
Boxing Scene

Queensberry Promotions Issue Statement on Report of Zolani Tete's Positive Drug Test

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions have issued an official statement with respect to the recent overseas reports of former world champion Zolani Tete testing positive for a banned substance in connection with his July fight with Jason Cunningham. According to a report published this past Monday by The Daily Dispatch, a...
Boxing Scene

Dillian Whyte A Little Lighter For Jermaine Franklin Fight Than When He Fought Fury

Both Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin wore football shirts of their respective national teams Friday only a few hours before England will face the United States in Qatar, as they weighed in for Saturday’s big heavyweight fight at OVO Arena Wembley in London. Whyte wore an England shirt and...
Boxing Scene

Regis Prograis-Jose Zepeda: PPV Weigh-In Results From Carson, California

Regis Prograis comfortably came in below the super lightweight limit of 140 pounds Friday for a second straight fight. The former WBA champion stepped on the California State Athletic Commission’s scale at 139 pounds for his 12-round title fight against Jose Zepeda on Saturday night in Carson. That’s the same amount Prograis weighed for his previous appearance, which resulted in a sixth-round technical knockout of Tyrone McKenna on March 19.
Boxing Scene

Prograis: I'm Not Josue Vargas, Nowhere Close; Feel Like I’m Superior To Zepeda On All Levels

Jose Zepeda immediately dismantled the last southpaw he fought. Zepeda, also a left-handed fighter, drilled previously unbeaten Josue Vargas with a short, destructive left hand in an exchange that knocked Vargas flat on his face just 1:10 into their 10-round main event nearly 13 months ago at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. Vargas got up, but Zepeda pounced on his vulnerable opponent, unloaded a barrage of power punches that left Vargas slumped in a corner and won by first-round technical knockout.
Boxing Scene

Whyte on Franklin: A Lot of Americans Talk Sh!t; That’s Even Better For Me

Dillian Whyte generally prefers feeling like the underdog anytime he steps inside the ring. Objectively speaking, however, the Jamaican-born, London-based Briton will be the clear betting favorite when he takes on Michigan’s Jermaine Franklin this Saturday at Wembley Arena in London. Whyte is hoping to bounce back from his brutal knockout at the hands of countryman Tyson Fury in their WBC heavyweight title bout in April.
Boxing Scene

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith Finalized For January 21 in Manchester

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith is officially on! Get ready for the ultimate New Year’s bash as two of Britain’s best boxers collide on Saturday, January 21st at the AO Arena in Manchester. The middleweight rivals go head-to-head in a grudge match bout at BOXXER: Unleashed –...

