BBC
NI Education: Children will be 'poor cousins' after Stormont budget
Children in Northern Ireland will be "poor distant cousins", after the Department of Education was told it needs to make significant cuts, the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) has said. The Northern Ireland secretary set out a budget for departments on Thursday. He said the department would need to...
Schools close across Scotland as teachers go on strike over pay
Thousands take part in first national strike for 40 years after dismissing latest pay offer as an ‘insult’
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
‘Once bitten, twice shy’: Mick Lynch says rail strikes won’t be suspended after meeting transport secretary
Upcoming rail strikes are unlikely to be called off, Mick Lynch hinted on Thursday after meeting the new transport secretary.The RMT union general secretary said he was expecting a “constructive meeting” as he arrived at the Department for Transport (DfT) headquarters.But after meeting Mark Harper, he rejected an invitation to call off the planned eight days of walk-outs announced for December and January.Asked if the RMT would call off the pre-Christmas action, he said: “Well, we called the strikes off two weeks ago, we gave a two-week period – it’s gone past that now, it’s nearly two and a...
Tests don’t make pupils better at exams, but they do improve their teachers
There is a never-ending argument about whether we test our children too much or too little. Why can’t we be fluffy like the Nordic countries, with no tests in primary schools? ask some. We need tests to support children and spot schools that are underachieving, say others. It’s a...
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
Fresh train strikes threatened after rail firms ‘cancel talks at an hour’s notice’
Rail passengers across Britain face yet more disruption with fresh train strikes expected to be called within hours.The main transport workers’ union, the RMT, has accused employers of failing to come up with fresh proposals and of abruptly cancelling a planned meeting.As the bitterest rail industrial dispute since the 1980s drags on, the union’s National Executive Committee is meeting to consider “further phases of industrial action”.But the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing the train operating companies (TOCs), said negotiations had been making “real progress” with the prospect of a “credible deal”.Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, said on...
Revealed: north of England train line vastly under-reports cancellations
TransPennine Express uses ‘outrageous’ loophole in which services cancelled a day ahead do not appear in statistics
Disadvantaged pupils fall further behind peers in reading and maths, study shows
Disadvantaged seven and eight year-old pupils were nine months behind their peers in reading skills and eight months behind in maths, according to new research into how the pandemic has affected the attainment gap.The gap has widened since before the pandemic and has remained at a similar level since spring 2021, research by the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) and National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) said.Their research followed 6,000 pupils who were in reception and year one – aged four to six – in March 2020 until the spring term of 2022.On average, they found that pupils who were in...
BBC
Teachers at Aberdeen school back industrial action over pupil violence
Teachers at a school in Aberdeen have voted in favour of industrial action over pupil violence against staff. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) says there is serious concerns over the safety of staff at Northfield Academy. Aberdeen EIS rep Ron Constable said 89% had voted for strike action on...
Sir Keir Starmer faces backlash over plans for a 20% VAT hike on private school fees that could push 90,000 extra pupils into already stressed state system
Sir Keir Starmer was facing a fierce backlash last night over a proposed 'class-war' tax of 20 per cent on private schools, which critics said would restrict access for all but the children of the super-rich. The Labour leader, who was a pupil at Reigate Grammar School when it transitioned...
Criticism mounts of ‘climate killer’ modern art museum in Berlin
Calls for construction on Museum of 20th-century Art to be halted until energy efficiency issues addressed
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
Newcastle Great Park Academy opening delayed until 2025
The opening of a secondary school on a Tyneside housing development has been delayed until at least 2025 - five years after its initial target date. School chiefs said the Department for Education had been unable to appoint a contractor for Great Park Academy, on the Newcastle Great Park estate.
BBC
Devon head teacher worries if school will make ends meet
A head teacher said he cannot afford to heat his school, despite pledges of increased government support. Last week Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced an extra £2.3bn per year for schools for the next two years. Steve Hitchcock, head teacher of St Peter's Primary in Budleigh Salterton, Devon, said last...
BBC
Logan Mwangi: Murder prompts information sharing review
The murder of a five-year-old boy has prompted a review into how the NHS, social services, police and schools share information. It was one of the recommendations of the report into Logan Mwangi's death which ministers said will be adopted. It comes as the government once again refused to set...
BBC
New 20mph limit proposed for 114 Highland sites
Speed limits at more than 100 locations across the Highlands could be reduced from 30mph to 20mph. The move would equate to a total of 367 miles (590km) of road. Sites assessed included areas in places such as Thurso, Portree, Dingwall and Inverness. Transport Scotland has asked...
NHS cancer care to be seriously disrupted by nurses’ strike action
Royal College of Nursing finalising areas to be affected, leaving patients in England and Wales unable to receive some treatments
BBC
Ulster University and Queen's staff begin three-day strike
Some staff at Queen's University Belfast and Ulster University have begun three days of strike action. The University and College Union (UCU), which represents lecturers and support staff, is taking the action over pay, workloads and pensions. The walkout will take place over 24, 25 and 30 November. But the...
Michelle Mone PPE firm revelations prompt anger in Commons
MPs across house condemn what one called ‘sickening, shameful’ disclosures about Covid procurement
