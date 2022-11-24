Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men were arrested after police finds a stolen truck and an unregistered gun in Delano Wednesday morning. According to the Delano Police Department, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at around 1:30 a.m., officers noticed two men in a white GMC pick-up parked in a home’s driveway, partially blocking the sidewalk and prevented safe pedestrian access, within the 200 block of West Cecil Avenue.

