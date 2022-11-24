Read full article on original website
CHP: Roadway open on northbound Hwy. 99 after gravel clean-up
--------------- The California Highway Patrol is warning travelers of a traffic alert along northbound Highway 99, south of Hosking Avenue. According to the CHP website, a crash involving a cement mixer and two sedans happened at around 9:27 a.m. The department said all traffic is being diverted to the bypass...
50-year-old woman killed after crash along Highway 58
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A 50-year-old woman from Bakersfield was killed after a crash on Highway 58 Sunday morning. According to CHP, on November 27, 2022, at around 2:15 a.m., officers got a call of a two-vehicle crash which occurred on Highway 58, west of Oswell Street. Preliminary investigation...
25 arrested for suspected DUI during Thanksgiving: CHP
The Bakersfield California Highway Patrol office arrested 25 drivers for suspected driving under the influence over the maximum enforcement Thanksgiving holiday period. CHP stated in a press release that three fatal crashes were investigated.
Kern County Library expanding "Snacks in the Stacks" to more locations
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Library is expanding its "Snacks in the Stacks" to more locations. This morning Brenna Smith talked about the expansion and future events that the library will be holding. For more information about the Kern County Library click here.
Annual tree lighting kick starts Christmas season in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Downtown Bakersfield was in full holiday mode, kicking off Christmas season in the annual Christmas Tree lighting in front of Mechanics Bank Arena Saturday night. Our very own Aaron Perlman was part of the yearly tradition festivities. People were preparing to line up for the...
Holiday celebrations around Kern County
Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A number of events are scheduled to happen around Kern County to kick off the holiday season. Here’s a list of community events for holiday fun:. Lake Isabella. Saturday, November 26th at 6 p.m. Lake Isabella Boulevard. Bakersfield. Thursday, December 1st from 6...
Two men arrested after stolen truck, unregistered gun found in Delano
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men were arrested after police finds a stolen truck and an unregistered gun in Delano Wednesday morning. According to the Delano Police Department, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at around 1:30 a.m., officers noticed two men in a white GMC pick-up parked in a home’s driveway, partially blocking the sidewalk and prevented safe pedestrian access, within the 200 block of West Cecil Avenue.
KCSO: Man shot after deputy-involved shooting in Wasco
Wasco, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left a man hurt Sunday morning. The department said on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at around 1 a.m., deputies were near North Palm Avenue and Gromer Avenue when they heard gunshots nearby. According...
BPD looking for at-risk 24-year-old man
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Derreck Austin, 24. Austin is considered at-risk due to being a first-time missing and having a mental condition. BPD said that Austin was last seen in the 600 block of Chandler Way near Russell Avenue.
Court Docs: Man accused of running over, killing woman in Jefferson Park while drunk
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On November 17th, 2022, 21-year-old, Hector Robles was arrested for allegedly running over and killing Ann Frances Gaitan as she was sleeping in Jefferson Park on July 12, 2022. We are learning new details about the horrific crash that killed the 57-year-old woman as we...
Annual Teddy Bear Toss collects over 6,000 stuffed animals
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — 6,077 is the final number of teddy bears that were counted from Saturday night's Teddy Bear Toss. United Way staff and volunteers worked together all morning sorting and counting all the stuffed animals. The bears are collected by the United Way and are dispersed to...
