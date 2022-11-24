Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Santa to check in on team at Reindeer Farm in Palmer
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving has just passed, which means Santa Claus is heading into his busiest time of the year. Part of his preparations include making a few visits to the Reindeer Farm in Palmer to scope out potential alternates in case any of his eight reindeer need to take a break.
alaskasnewssource.com
Salvation Army seeking additional volunteers for red kettles
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salvation Army red kettles are back. They have been a national holiday tradition for over a century. Here in Alaska, the money dropped into the kettles makes up about 30% of the yearly budget. Each kettle is staffed by a volunteer bell ringer. And since...
alaskasnewssource.com
Frontline Mission holds Thanksgiving dinner
Anchorage police said in a community alert that they had closed the northbound lanes of Muldoon Road at the intersection with East Sixth Avenue to investigate the hit-and-run collision at 5:20 a.m. Reactions to the results of the 2022 midterms. Updated: 24 hours ago. The Alaska Division of Elections on...
alaskasnewssource.com
Nunaka Valley neighbors say walking route to new school is dangerous
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The news that their neighborhood school might be closing prompted some people to get up early Friday morning and gather at Nunaka Valley Elementary for a walk. The Anchorage School District is proposing to repurpose the neighborhood school and send its students to one of two schools — Russian Jack and Chester Valley Elementary — both of which are further away.
alaskasnewssource.com
Frontline Mission serves up a decade of community dinners
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - More than 300 volunteers came together on Thursday to transform the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Center in Wasilla into a family dining room for Thanksgiving dinner. Volunteers at the tenth annual Frontline Mission community dinner treated attendees to turkey dinners, serenaded them with beautiful piano music,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Yup’ik woman plans to celebrate ‘Truthsgiving’ on Thursday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Eagle River resident Kelsey Ciugun Wallace is planning the menu for Thursday, a turkey with the fixings but also moose meat and dried fish, maybe with seal oil. It’s a blend of traditional holiday foods and traditional Native foods to celebrate Wallace’s Yup’ik heritage.
alaskasnewssource.com
Community raises concerns over safety in area around Sullivan Arena shelter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People who live and work near the Sullivan Arena, which has re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter, are concerned about crime in the area. SJ Klein owns a business just up from the arena and he’s also a member of the Fairview Community Council. Klein said since the Sullivan re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter on Oct. 1, the neighborhood has seen an uptick in crime.
Alaska Wildlife Officials Euthanize Black Bear Sow and Three Cubs
Alaska Fish and Game officials were forced to put down a black bear sow and three cubs following a series of the animals visiting a neighborhood in East Anchorage. According to Alaska’s News Source, authorities stated that the four black bears had become habituated to humans and their food following frequent visits near Cheney Lake and Baxter Bog. “They had been operating in East Anchorage all summer,” Fish and Game biologist, Dave Battle, explained. “Getting into trash and birdseed and chickens and all sorts of things.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Man arrested for fatal Thanksgiving morning collision
Alaska's News Source Anchor Kristen Durand brings you an update on thanksgiving meals handed out yesterday in Anchorage and Wasilla, the lighting of a Christmas tree by Government Hill Elementary Students on Wednesday, and national gas prices that continue to drop. South Anchorage, Dimond and Eagle River High Schools are...
alaskasnewssource.com
Shoppers head out early to score Black Friday deals
The Anchorage Downtown Partnership invited everyone to come out to support downtown small businesses, all in an effort to make sure we keep Alaska unique in character by being a locally run community. Many businesses plan at least two to three months ahead of time to make sure they have the products they need in the store to ensure they can take care of customers to the best of their abilities.
PLANetizen
Anchorage Eliminates Parking Requirements Citywide
Anchorage eliminated parking requirements, becoming the latest U.S. jurisdiction to participate in a wave of parking reform. According to Anchorage Assemblymember Daniel Vollands on Twitter, the Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously on Tuesday, November 22 to remove parking requirements citywide and add bike parking requirements to the zoning code instead. Emily...
nomadlawyer.org
Best 06 Budget Hotels in Anchorage near Anchorage Museum
Whether you’re on a budget or not, you’ll find a variety of affordable accommodations in Anchorage. These budget hotels in Anchorage offer great value, and are perfect for travelers who don’t want to break the bank. If you’re looking for a quiet hotel, you can stay at...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage’s beloved holiday star will be switched on remotely for first time ever
Anchorage’s beloved holiday star atop Mount Gordon Lyon will light up on Friday. And now, turning it on is easier than ever. The 300-foot wide star has been a bright sight for Anchorage residents looking north in the winter since the late 1980s. In years past, teams from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson had to take snowmachines up the mountain, to the star, to turn it on and off. It took a long time, said Preston Murfin, the civilian electrical work lead.
alaskasnewssource.com
Thanksgiving Day serves up some stormy weather
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southeast Alaska is in the crosshairs of a potent storm system going into the Thanksgiving holiday. A wind gust of 81 mph hit Hydaburg at 10:47 this morning. Also seeing a gust to 78 mph near Thorne Bay and flooding reports for Ward Lake out of Ketchikan, as they have seen heavy rain bring water over trails. 1.5 inches has fallen since midnight today.
alaskasportsreport.com
Tobin Karlberg joins Leif in 1,000-point club to become fifth set of Alaska brothers to reach career benchmark
Nine years after watching his older brother reach the 1,000-point benchmark, Anchorage’s Tobin Karlberg has joined the elite club. And he did it 89 games, six fewer than Leif to give little bro ultimate bragging rights. Karlberg, a 6-foot senior guard for Point Loma, reached the career milestone in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su Borough Assembly certifies Nov. 8 regular election
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Exactly two weeks after the Nov. 8 regular elections, the results have officially been certified in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. The process, however, was far from painless for the city clerk’s office as well as the canvassing board, who worked overtime to hand count ballots after they were run through electronic voting machines.
alaskapublic.org
2 Anchorage students arrested after police find loaded gun
Anchorage police arrested two students Wednesday morning after one of them brought a loaded gun to West High School. According to principal Ja Dorris, district staff received a report that a student had a firearm. Anchorage police went to the school and located the student. “When officers arrived, the student...
alaskasnewssource.com
Second of Anchorage brothers sentenced for brutal beating, drug trafficking
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The second of two brothers from Anchorage has been sentenced for drug trafficking and a kidnapping that occurred in 2017. Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Specific details have been omitted to protect the victims’ identities. According to a...
alaskasportsreport.com
AK Hoops Report: UAA women beat Biola and men snap skid; Reimers & Silva hit double digits for UAF women, men lose
The UAA women’s basketball team shook off a Shootout hangover and used a strong second-half effort Friday to fight off Biola 77-68 at the Alaska Airlines Center. Senior Jahanna Hajdukovich of Anchorage and freshman Elaina Mack of King Cove combined to score 10 straight points in the third quarter to help the Seawolves reclaim the lead for good after trailing at halftime.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage teen was fatally shot in robbery over ‘puff bars,’ charges say
A teen boy was fatally shot in Anchorage’s Abbott Loop neighborhood last week during a nicotine deal gone bad, according to charging documents. One of three juvenile suspects in the case, 17-year-old Sakariya Abdulkadir Musa, was charged as an adult in the Tuesday death of 16-year-old Jersey Miller. He faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of robbery.
