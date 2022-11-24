Read full article on original website
Happi
L’Occitane Unveils New Corporate Mission Statement
Sol de Janeiro and Grown Alchemist acquisitions help drive 29% growth in FY2023 H1. L'Occitane Group has unveiled a new corporate mission statement: “With empowerment we positively impact people and regenerate nature.” It represents the next phase in its ambitious transformation into a geographically balanced, multi-brand Group, the company said in a statement released today.
Happi
Lumene Names Alain Mavon VP of R&D and Sustainability
Lumene Group, Finland, has appointed industry veteran Alain Mavon to serve as its new VP of R&D and sustainability. Dr. Mavon, together with his team, is responsible for new ingredients, formulations and testing, regulation, QA, packaging, and sustainability. He continues Tiina Isohanni's pioneering work in harnessing the raw materials of Nordic nature in cosmetics as well as the development of comprehensive circular economy principles within personal care, said Lumene Group.
