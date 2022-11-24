ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

‘Iolani Palace celebrates Queen Kapi’olani’s birthday with evening tours in December

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtsrZ_0jM8KbaK00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — ‘Iolani Palace is opening for evening tours Dec. 28-30 from 5:30 p.m. to to 9 p.m. The moonlit tours are in honor of Queen Kapi’olani’s birthday, which is Jan. 1, and include entertainment. live music and stories about the Queen’s life.

“The Queen’s Evening Tours provide our guests with a rare opportunity to visit ‘Iolani Palace at night,” said Paula Akana, executive director of the Friends of ‘Iolani Palace.

Prices for the evening tours are:

  • Adults – $45
  • Children [ages 6-12] – $25
  • Children [ages 5 and under] – FREE

“The magical evening, full of music and dance, allows you a sneak peek into how our King and his Queen entertained visitors from near and far,” added Akana.

Reservations are required to enjoy these evenings that capture Hawai’i’s history. Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 with only two tickets per adult being allowed for purchase.

The tours begin every 15 minutes starting at 5:30 p.m. with the final tours commencing at 9 p.m.

The palace’s regular hours will be cut short between Dec. 28-30, closing at 3 p.m. each day; and tickets’ final sales for each day of the special event is 2 p.m.

The original ‘Iolani Palace was built in 1882 by King Kālakaua. According to Akana, “‘Iolani Palace is a living restoration of a proud Hawaiian national identity and is recognized as the spiritual and physical multicultural epicenter of Hawai’i.”

The palace was the official residence of the Hawaiian royal family until the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy and government in 1893.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mauinow.com

Haleiwa Challenger is called OFF on Opening Days due to unfavorable swell direction

The Haleiwa Challenger presented by The Hawaiian Islands, the final stop of the World Surf League 2023 Challenger Series, has been called OFF for the first two days of the event window. Impending swell has event organizers eyeing down a start in ideal, Haleiwa conditions with unfavorable swell direction today, Nov. 26, and tomorrow, Nov. 27.
HALEIWA, HI
honolulumagazine.com

“The Nutcracker” Is Back in Honolulu

The Nutcracker is back and he’s ready to crack! So says Ballet Hawai‘i’s promo posters, and we have to agree. This winter, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, the beloved holiday spectacle makes its triumphant return to several O‘ahu stages. Hawai‘i Ballet Theatre returns to Leeward Theatre for its 40th annual production Nov. 25, 26 and 27. Ballet Hawai‘i’s visually stunning spin (above), set in 1858’s Kingdom of Hawai‘i, happens Dec. 2, 3 and 4 at Blaisdell Concert Hall. Hawai‘i State Ballet, which staged a digital Nutcracker show last year, performs live Dec. 3, 4 and 7 at the Kaimukī High School Performing Arts Center. Honolulu Classical Ballet performs excerpts in A Nutcracker Suite at Palikū Theatre on Dec. 18.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Wichep ohana

This Holiday Season, KITV4 is again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii to bring stories of families who are sharing their wish lists for the Holidays. On this Thanksgiving Day, KITV4 is with an Adopt-a-Family in Wahiawa with the hope of bringing them closer to a brighter new year. Meet Nahealani...
WAHIAWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Delikado documentary shows dark side of paradise in Palawan, Philippines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Virtual screenings for the Hawaii International Film Festival wrap up on Nov. 27. Among the critically-acclaimed movies you can watch is Delikado, a documentary about indigenous land protectors who risk their lives to stop illegal logging and fishing on the beautiful islands of Palawan in the Philippines -- also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Holiday sales continue on small business Saturday

KAIMUKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii’s holiday shopping spree continues this weekend. Today, it was all about supporting local for small business Saturday, Nov. 26. Kennedy Mullenaux, manager of Sugarcane in Kaimuki, said, “Today is definitely the busiest day of our entire year. This is the day that, like, makes or breaks the rest of the […]
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

A Bigger Pig

Over on North King Street, The Pig & The Lady is finalizing plans to expand in Chinatown. [and merge with its sister eatery, Piggy Smalls, which would close at Ward. The Pig & The Lady will then increase from five days a week to daily, including weekend brunch. General Manager Alex Le says the family-owned restaurant put down roots in Chinatown a decade ago, on North King Street, near Maunakea Street in the Pacific Gateway Center, and remains committed to the neighborhood. “We’re just invested in this place,” Le says, helping feed the homeless and navigating challenges. “We just take care of our own problems.” He’s happy to hear plans for hotels and more apartments nearby. “We want to make sure that we set ourselves up for the next 10 years,” he says.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawai’i students create Filipino Curriculum Project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Nov. 23 U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono met with Hawai’i public and private school students who are working on creating the first Filipino Curriculum Project. The project intends to highlight the culture, history and industry contributions Filipinos have made to Hawai’i and the U.S. It will be an elective curriculum […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy