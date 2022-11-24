Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened
If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
Holiday event at Lansing Mall features Black Santa Claus
Saturday saw an inclusive holiday celebration at the Lansing Mall, where hundreds gathered to see Black Santa Claus.
Museum Tour: Historic Adventist Village in Battle Creek
A 13-acre village in Battle Creek tells the story of a global church that was founded in the area.
From prison to entrepreneur, Miracle McGlown is an inspiration for Flint
FLINT, MI - His day usually starts at 6:30 a.m. working at the City of Flint Street Maintenance, cleaning up the streets and pavement. His day usually ends around 11 p.m., hand-crafting luggage, purses, shoulder straps, wallets and more. His name is Miracle McGlown -- a Flint native that received...
Arab American News
Northville Arab American couple honored in online memorial service, donations for children exceeded $615,000
Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier Roads. The couple died at the scene. They had...
Flint Handmade to host 15th annual Holiday Craft Market
FLINT, MI - Flint Handmade is hosting its 15th annual Holiday Craft Market to help people with their shopping needs in downtown Flint. The event is on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Ramsdell Room at the Flint Farmers’ Market. Admission is free. The...
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
WILX-TV
Dinosaurs come to Lansing in ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ event
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dinosaurs took over The Lansing Center the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Dinosaur Adventure event came to Lansing on Saturday and dino lovers of all ages went to interact with their favorite dinosaurs. Some of the dinos included a baby triceratops and a T-Rex. There were several...
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
lansingcitypulse.com
Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC
“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
WILX-TV
Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
washtenawvoice.com
WCC instructor Jason Morgan wins 23rd district in historic night for Michigan Dems
In a historic midterm election Michigan Democrats claimed the house and senate last week, taking control of both legislative branches for the first time in almost 40 years. Jason Morgan, Washtenaw County commissioner and part-time WCC instructor, was part of the “blue wave,” earning a landslide victory over Republican Richard Sharland in District 23 for house rep. The celebration might be short lived, as Morgan sees a lot of work to be done, including improvements to education, infrastructure, transportation, and water systems.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Previewing a first alert for mid-week storms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to preview some mid-week storms. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the...
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
Sweet old dog needs a permanent home
Could you provide the forever home for Old Timer the dog?
Pets of the week: Lake and Corey are looking for their forever homes
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Lake is a pretty female 2-year-old retriever mix dog. Lake is solid white with brown patches on her face. She is not particularly fond of other dogs and would do best as...
wkar.org
City of Lansing elects first Latino for district court seat
Lansing residents have elected the first Latino to represent them as judge in the city’s district court. Judge Tony Flores is a long-time Lansing resident who was one of two candidates elected to fill the 54A District Court judge seats during November’s midterm elections. Flores was appointed by...
Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing
Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down.A Michigan State University-themed location on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332 E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
