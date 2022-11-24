Read full article on original website
Related
Why some Americans don’t celebrate Thanksgiving
For many Americans, Thanksgiving is a special, beloved holiday for eating turkey – or a vegetarian main course option – and spending time with friends and family. However, for others, the celebration is deeply controversial, as Thanksgiving has a contentious history that goes back to when the first feast was held. In addition to a holiday steeped with cultural appropriation, the period of history in America is frequently white-washed, which leads some Americans to ignore, or condemn, the holiday. Thanksgiving is considered by some to be a “national day of mourning”Like Columbus Day, the holiday is viewed by many...
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960s
Slavery in the U.S. was officially abolished in 1865 with the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Despite the official announcement, the lives of many enslaved African-Americans were precarious for a very long time.
Upworthy
Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
allthatsinteresting.com
Pennsylvania Pastor Discovers A Long-Abandoned Cemetery Of Black WWI Veterans In The Woods
A local pastor's mission to track down his family led to the discovery of nine Black World War I veterans' graves in an abandoned, heavily wooded area. When Reverend Richard Freeman Sr., of Pennsylvania, was 11 years old, his father died. Only four years later, he lost his mother. The sudden and tragic loss of both of his parents, he said, created an emptiness in his life.
Americans celebrate Thanksgiving under shadow of two more mass shootings
Nov 24 (Reuters) - The United States marked the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday with traditional feasts, parades and American football, taking a moment to celebrate in a week shadowed by gun violence.
What Did The First Settlers In America Really Eat?
Autumn invites reflection: As the weather cools, the leaves begin to change, and the year draws to a close we can't help but look back. And of the holidays that invite us to take a look back, not one of them does it quite like Thanksgiving. While the feasting holiday traditionally invites dinner guests to practice gratitude, a lot of attention has turned to the holiday itself in the recent age. Currently, there are a lot of questions and thinkpieces about how to reconcile the realities of the past with the fantasy of the holiday. As we navigate the present and decide how to improve the future, there can still be inquiry into how things have changed, and stayed the same, since colonial times.
Ulysses S. Grant: Overlooked, his efforts helped save the country | Opinion
The United States is a country with a storied history replete with many notable political leaders, military heroes and individuals of destiny. One often overlooked and underappreciated is Ulysses S. Grant, a victorious Union army general, accomplished U.S. president and man of destiny, especially for his role in helping to achieve victory over the insurrectionist South, end slavery and preserve the country in the aftermath of the Civil War. This year marks the 200th anniversary of the...
Thanksgiving vilified by media and schools as a celebration of ‘genocide,’ ‘imperialism’
As Americans prepare to celebrate another Thanksgiving, the holiday has come under increasing attacks from media outlets as well as in classrooms across the country.
Opinion: Was Buchanan the Worst President in American History?
James Buchanan was the 15th President to occupy the oval office (1857-1861), elected right before Abraham Lincoln. He was the only president from Pennsylvania and the only president to remain single throughout his life. He came from the Democrat Party.
Author reminds Americans that Samuel Adams was a revolutionary before he was a beer
Adams' historical importance is often overlooked because he didn't keep copies of his own letters. Stacy Schiff's superb new biography explores his crucial role in inciting the American Revolution.
Northerners Conspired to Assassinate Lincoln and the Entire Line of Succession to the U.S. Presidency.
Many have argued that the war between the states was rooted in a fundamental difference in ideologies. The Confederacy, made up of slave-holding states in the South, not only wanted to keep slavery intact but also wanted it expanded into newly accepted states, while the Union, made up of mostly non-slave-holding states in the North, wanted it abolished.
On this Thanksgiving Day I am deeply thankful to be an American
I was able to leave the former Soviet Union and I am especially thankful for the freedoms America gives me and my family on this Thanksgiving day. Every day I thank God I am here.
The Grimke Sisters and the Indelible Stain of Slavery
“Our family, Black and white.” For the slaveholding class of the old South, it was a familiar trope, one intended to convey both mastery and benevolence, to hide the reality of raw power and exploitation behind an ideology of paternalistic concern and natural racial hierarchy. There was profound irony in the white South’s choice of this image, for the words were far from simply figurative: They revealed the very truths they were designed to hide. One can see in the slave schedules of the 1850 and 1860 censuses the many entries marked “mulatto,” individuals the census taker regarded as mixed race, rather than Black. This was the literal family produced by the slave system before the Civil War—children conceived from the sexual dominance of free white men over enslaved Black women in liaisons that ranged from a single encounter of rape to extended relationships, such as the decades-long connection between Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings.
One of the Oldest Graves In Oklahoma Belongs to a Witch’s Resurrected Lover
She tried to bring him back and it went horribly wrong.
NPR
'Half American' explores how Black WWII servicemen were treated better abroad
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. When you see movies about World War II and photos of Allied campaigns against the Axis powers, the American military personnel depicted are almost entirely white. But more than a million Black men and women served in World War II, fighting at Normandy, Iwo Jima and the Battle of the Bulge, and serving in support roles that were critical to the Allies' success. Our guest, historian Matthew F. Delmont, has a new book about the African American experience in World War II. And it isn't limited to their contributions to the war effort. Delmont describes the discrimination Black Americans faced in the military and in civilian defense industries and the brutality many Black servicemen suffered when stationed near white communities that resented their presence.
Meet the American who first commanded the Marines: Revolutionary War hero Samuel Nicholas
Major Samuel Nicholas was the first captain of the Marines and in 1776 led his men on a daring raid on the Bahamas, establishing the Marines as a formidable fighting force.
Christmas was banned in parts of America during the 17th century
Although celebrating Christmas is quite a common event in America every year, it was not always so popular in the past. It may shock many people that Christmas was banned in some US states in the 17th century. The Puritans of England considered the celebration of Christmas as an influence of paganism and tried to oppress anyone who celebrated it.
Comments / 0