Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Dinosaurs come to Lansing in ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ event
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dinosaurs took over The Lansing Center the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Dinosaur Adventure event came to Lansing on Saturday and dino lovers of all ages went to interact with their favorite dinosaurs. Some of the dinos included a baby triceratops and a T-Rex. There were several...
Holiday event at Lansing Mall features Black Santa Claus
Saturday saw an inclusive holiday celebration at the Lansing Mall, where hundreds gathered to see Black Santa Claus.
Christmas at Crossroads festivities starting this weekend in Genesee Township
GENESEE TWP, MI -- The buildings and roads within the historic Crossroads Village will be lit up beginning the day after Thanksgiving to kick off the Christmas holiday season within the Genesee County park. Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic 2022 opens for its first weekend from Nov. 25-27 at Crossroads...
A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened
If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
Flint Handmade to host 15th annual Holiday Craft Market
FLINT, MI - Flint Handmade is hosting its 15th annual Holiday Craft Market to help people with their shopping needs in downtown Flint. The event is on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Ramsdell Room at the Flint Farmers’ Market. Admission is free. The...
Sweet old dog needs a permanent home
Could you provide the forever home for Old Timer the dog?
Pets of the week: Lake and Corey are looking for their forever homes
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Lake is a pretty female 2-year-old retriever mix dog. Lake is solid white with brown patches on her face. She is not particularly fond of other dogs and would do best as...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Previewing a first alert for mid-week storms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to preview some mid-week storms. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the...
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
WILX-TV
Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
WNEM
East Side Soup Kitchen serves up annual Thanksgiving feast
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw hosted its annual Thanksgiving feast Thursday. While some sang Christmas carols outside, volunteers were busy spreading holiday cheer inside by providing heaping helpings of food and fellowship. There were about 40 volunteers including Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore. “Today is...
Take a train ride through Nite Lites holiday light display
BROOKLYN, MI – Guests can now enjoy the Nite Lites holiday light display through the comfort of a train. Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31 – including holidays – motorists can drive through the nearly six miles of holiday light displays at the Michigan International Speedway, 12626 U.S. 12 near Brooklyn.
Local rescue takes in reptiles looking for forever home
Kaylea Ostrander started Dragon Queen Reptile Rescue to help reptiles fine their forever home and educate people on how to properly care for reptiles.
lansingcitypulse.com
Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC
“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, November 26
Local businesses are hoping to strike gold on Small Business Saturday. Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It was one of the toughest decisions Jennifer Gruesbeck has ever had to make - should she put her life in mid-Michigan as a mom and Covenant medical assistant on hold and head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief or not?
WNEM
Flint community gives back to those in need on Thanksgiving
Meteorologist Kyle Gilette has your evening forecast!. Here's a look at some of our top stories. Did you know the train that is the inspiration for the Polar Express resides here in Mid-Michigan at the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso? In this edition of the TV5 Vault, we go back to 1993 where Mark Lyman introduces us to the Pere Marquette 1225 Steam Locomotive.
Bavarian Inn Lodge aims to become Michigan’s largest indoor water park with $80M expansion
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Bavarian Inn Lodge officials say a planned $80 million expansion will make the indoor waterpark and family entertainment center Michigan’s largest. The project will expand the existing Bavarian Lodge Inn, one of Frankenmuth’s top tourist attractions, to 140,000 square feet. It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with some parts of the new family fun center opening in late fall 2023, according to company officials.
Are there any abandoned places in Lansing?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Lansing to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
Retailers hope savings brings in Black Friday shoppers
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The wait is almost over for people hungry for sales and hoping to get a jump on their wish lists. This Black Friday comes after a long year of high costs at grocery stores, yet experts are optimistic. The Thanksgiving plates might be clear but a few shoppers said they have […]
Comments / 0