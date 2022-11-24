Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Nice start to the work week, storm system follows
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some quiet weather is in store to start off the work week, but things become more active quickly. Lows dip toward the low 20s tonight, with highs back in the mid and upper 40s Monday with some sunshine. Clouds build Monday night, and the chance for rain or a rain/snow mix arrives through the day on Tuesday.
KCRG.com
A couple of nice days in the holiday weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some quiet and still quite mild weather is on the way for the next little while, before a storm system passes by. Temperatures on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday will be quite accommodating for shopping or travel, with highs in the low 50s for most. Nights will feature lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunshine will be abundant on Friday and the first half of Saturday before more clouds roll in.
waverlyia.com
Waverly Holiday Happenings 2022
The holidays in Waverly are not to be missed! We have compiled some of the best events happening in Waverly in November and December to help you celebrate the holidays with your family and friends. Save this information, and add some festive fun to your celebrations this year.
KCJJ
Basement fire displaces Cedar Rapids residents
A Friday evening fire in a Cedar Rapids home has displaced five residents. In a release from the city’s Fire Department, dispatchers were called just before 5:30pm regarding a fire in the basement of the home, located in the 100 block of Broadmore Road Southwest. Arriving crews came upon...
KCRG.com
Man charged after incident involving gun in Waterloo
People in Dubuque celebrated the holiday season with the annual Christmas on the Square. Real Christmas tree buyers facing some higher prices. The Saturday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days for Christmas tree farmers, but buyers may pay a little extra this year.
KCRG.com
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested Near Janesville for Shooting at People
A man who fired a gun at a vehicle with people inside was taken into custody near Janesville on Friday night, according to KWWL. Police located Timothy Chisum on Highway 218 near Janesville after he allegedly fled the scene of the shooting in Waterloo around 11:30pm. Police say Chisum threatened two people inside their vehicle in the 200 block of Fereday Court before shooting at the vehicle. Police located a 9mm handgun when Chisum was taken into custody. He has been charged with Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
KCRG.com
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids crews respond to house fire near Cherry Hill Park
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday evening at approximately 5:26pm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Broadmore Road NW for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found a heavy amount of smoke coming from the front door and fire in the basement....
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa Man Struck, Killed by Passing Vehicle After Putting His Car in the Ditch
A northeast Iowa man was killed by a passing vehicle after putting his own car in the ditch. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union, at about 6:30 p.m. Monday (11.21) evening. At the scene, deputies determined that 54-year-old Guadalupe Salgado Bernal of Ossian had put his car in the ditch.
Bremer County Farmer Shares His Secret To Being “A Good Farmer”
When something works, it’s hard to justify changing how things are. But for one Bremer County Farmer, change is what helps with growth. Mark Mueller is a fourth-generation farmer producing no-till corn, soybeans, alfalfa, specialty beans, forage rye, and corn for silage. But it wasn’t always that way.
1650thefan.com
One Person Dies in Waterloo Shooting
One man is dead following a shooting in Waterloo on Monday night. Waterloo Police were dispatched to 215 Miriam Drive around 11:30PM on a call that a person had been shot. Police say that the body was found in a parking area. It’s confirmed that the victim was an adult male. Investigation efforts continue and no arrests have been made. The shooting is the eighth homicide this year in the city. Police say the man’s identity will be revealed at a later time.
KCCI.com
Iowa family seeking justice after father of five dies in crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — There will be an empty seat at one Marshalltown family's Thanksgiving this year. Robbi Kluck, a father of five, was killed in a crash in May. Kluck was driving his motorcycle on North 10th Ave in front of the JBS factory in Marshalltown on May 16.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested after NL police discover him in vehicle with marijuana
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in North Liberty early Saturday after police observed him with marijuana, sleeping in a vehicle. According to police, 20-year-old Justice Love of 29th Avenue Southwest was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on the 400 block of Washington Street around 1:30 am. He was discovered asleep with marijuana residue on his lap, and officers observed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver stated that Love had been using Xanax and that they would find marijuana inside.
iheart.com
One Dead After Monday Night Shooting in Waterloo
(Waterloo, IA) -- Police in Waterloo say one man is dead after a shooting Monday night. Police say they received reports of the shooting around 11:30pm. When officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Miriam Drive, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead. So far, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made in the case. The victim's name has not yet been released.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Charged with Arson
A teenager has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a Waterloo house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning. Waterloo Police say the fire broke out around 2:20AM at 328 Edwards St. A 16-year-old girl was charged with second-degree arson. She will be charged as a juvenile. No injuries were reported in the incident. The house received damage to the second floor.
cbs2iowa.com
One person dead after ATV crash in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon
MANCHESTER, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after an ATV crash on Wednesday in Manchester. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened in the 1500 block of 240th Street just after 3 pm. The four-wheeler was heading westbound when the driver lost control. The riders...
