CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some quiet and still quite mild weather is on the way for the next little while, before a storm system passes by. Temperatures on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday will be quite accommodating for shopping or travel, with highs in the low 50s for most. Nights will feature lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunshine will be abundant on Friday and the first half of Saturday before more clouds roll in.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO